SAERC Student Peter Rose named a winner in a RCMP Provincial Bike Safety Art Contest

A local student is the high school winner of a provincial bike safety art contest.

SAERC’s Peter Rose won the high school division of the contest, initiated by Nova Scotia RCMP.

Rose’s entry reminds everyone to be smart and safe while biking by wearing a helmet.

Police launched the contest in May, inviting elementary, junior high and high school students to submit their best piece of artwork demonstrating bicycle safety. Participants were given a chance to win an RCMP prize package and tour of their local detachment.

Police received 50 submissions from schools across the province. The RCMP thanked all students, parents and teachers who participated.