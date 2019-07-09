Sandy Iverson named St. FX University Librarian

StFX has a new Librarian.

Sandy Iverson will begin serving as StFX University librarian on August 1. Iverson said she was

contacted by a recruiting agency about the job. Having worked in international development and adult education, Iverson said she’s known about StFX for some time through partnerships with the Coady International Institute.

Having led a number of library teams, Iverson called the StFX opportunity unique. She said the StFX library has room for growth, change, and trying to meet the needs of the community in a more innovative and forward looking fashion.

Iverson said she looks forward to getting to know the community, noting she will be in the area this week.