Save our Keppoch School has two more performances on the way

A pair of fall performances are available for those who have yet to take in the latest offering from the Society of the Ships of 1801.

The society will perform its latest show, Save Our Keppoch School, at Strathspey Place, Mabou, on September 21, at 7 pm and at the DeCoste (De-cost) Centre in Pictou, on September 22, at 2p.m.

Duncan MacDonald, the producer with the show, said they performed Save Our Keppoch School three times this summer during the Highland Games in Antigonish. He said attendees can expect top notch singing, music, and comedy.

MacDonald thanked residents for coming out the Society of the Ships 1801 performances, which have been taking place for the last eight years.

Tickets are available from the venues online, or by calling 902-945-5300 for the Mabou date and 902-485-8848 for the Pictou date during box office hours. Tickets are also available at Antigonish 5 cents to $1.