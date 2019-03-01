School Administrators Remain with NSTU

School administrators in the province have decided to retain their affiliation with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

In its first affiliation vote, members of the Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia vovted 93.2 per cent in favour to remain with the NSTU.

The association was created following provincial legislation passed last year that removed principals, vice-principals and other senior administrators from the union.

Association members continue to pay union dues but don’t have the ability to organize their own union or take job action. The association can vote every two years on whether to keep that arrangement