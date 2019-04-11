Schools in Pictou County Added to Pre-Primary Program

Some Pictou County schools are included in the latest expansion of the province’s pre-primary program for four year-olds.

Education Minister Zach Churchill says pre-primary will be offered in an additional 56 schools including A. G. Baillie Memorial in New Glasgow, Salt Springs Elementary, West Pictou Consolidated in Lyons Brook, as well as Scotsburn Elementary.

With the additions it brings the number of schools offering pre-primary to 201.

As of this fall, the program will be entering the third year of a four-year rollout.