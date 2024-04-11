Search Continuing for a Missing New Glasgow area Woman

The search is continuing for a New Glasgow area woman who has been spotted since she was initially reported missing Monday.

Emergency services across the province are continuing to ask for assistance in locating 73-year-old Adair Townsend. She was seen earlyTuesday morning at 5:30 around the area of Mount William near the Trenton Connector and Highway 106, Exit 1A,

Police have followed up several leads to find her, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Townsend also has a medical condition; a mild case of Alzheimer’s and takes regular walks on her own.