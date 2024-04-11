Search Continuing for a Missing New Glasgow area Woman

The search is continuing for a New Glasgow area woman who has been spotted since she was initially reported missing Monday.
Emergency services across the province are continuing to ask for assistance in locating 73-year-old Adair Townsend. She was seen earlyTuesday morning at 5:30 around the area of Mount William near the Trenton Connector and Highway 106, Exit 1A,
Police have followed up several leads to find her, but have so far been unsuccessful.
Townsend also has a medical condition; a mild case of Alzheimer’s and takes regular walks on her own.
Adair Townsend is described as female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, grey medium length hair, wearing a grey/blue coat, black Doc Martin boots and glasses.
Emergency services including the Pictou County District RCMP, RCMP Dog Services, Pictou County Volunteer Fire Departments, the Department of Lands & Forestry Aircraft Patrol Unit and New Glasgow Regional Police continue to search the Mount William and Trenton Park areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adair Townsend is asked to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.