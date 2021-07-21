Seven New Cases of COVID-19 Identified

Nova Scotia has seven new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials says six of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases, and three are related to travel. Two of the cases are connected to the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Halifax and were previously announced by the Canadian Armed Forces.

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang says this week, the province broke the one million mark on lab based testing since the pandemic began in March of last year. He adds while the province works towards the minimum target of 75 per cent of Nova Scotians fully vaccinated, Nova Scotians must continue to keep getting tested, especially if you have symptoms.

There are 11 active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,624 tests on Monday and 3,141 on Tuesday.