Several Local Schools to Receive Upgrades in a $6 million Capital Plan announced by Province

The province announced $6 million in funding for upgrades and repairs to schools, including some locally.

Local schools in the capital renovations projects listing include Dr. JH Gillis for building

repairs, Dalbrae Academy/Strathspey Place and the Mabou Bus Garage will see parking lot improvements, St. Andrew’s Consolidated school will get some roof repairs, while Antigonish Education Centre will see drainage improvements in playground areas.

Advocate District School will see a roof section replacement and Thorburn Consolidated School is getting improvements to old locker rooms

Some of the projects began last year and will be completed this year. Individual projects range in cost from about $150,000 to $500,000.