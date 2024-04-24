Several Options Available to Vote Early in Pictou West Byelectoin

There are a number of ways voters in Pictou West can cast their ballots early for the May 21st by-election.

Prior to election day, eligible voters can vote early at the returning office or at the advance poll. Voters can also apply to vote by write-in ballot. Early voting before the close of candidate nominations will be done using the write-in ballot format. Early voting after the close of nominations will be done by e-Balloting.

The returning office is set at 49 Pine Tree Road, Pictou. Advance polls are set from Saturday, May 11 to Saturday, May 18, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Extended hours are set for Thursday, May 16 and Friday May 17 from 9 am to 8 pm. Hours on elecftion day at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.





Eligible voters in Pictou West can apply to vote remotely using a write-in ballot. Write-in ballot voting can be facilitated by mail, or a write-in ballot team can visit a voter’s home. Voters can apply for a write-in ballot on-line at electionsnovascotia.ca, by mail, or have a trusted friend or family member act as the voter’s agent to help them apply. Once a voter has applied to vote by write-in ballot, that is the method of voting they must use. Write-in ballots are conducted every day except Sundays during the hours the returning office is open.

The application deadline for a write-in ballot on-line or by mail is May 11th by 6 pm.

The application deadline for a write-in ballot in-person or by agent May 21st by 3 pm

All completed write-in ballots must be returned by 8 pm on Tuesday, May 21st to be counted.

Voters can call the returning office at 1-888-575-8901 if they have questions about the write-in ballot application process.

Voters in Pictou West can find their election day voting location on their voter information card or they can go to electionsnovascotia.ca Registered voters in Pictou West will receive a personalized voter information card (VIC) with information on where and when they can vote.



Candidate Nominations Close on Wednesday, May 1 at 2 pm.