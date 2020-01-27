Several Syrian Refugees Living in the Local Area become Canadian Citizens

a significant milestone. Several refugees that were sponsored by Syria-Antigonish Families Embrace recently became Canadian Citizens. Officials with a local volunteer agency that have helped Syrian refugees re-settle are celebratinga significant milestone. Several refugees that were sponsored by Syria-Antigonish Families Embrace recently became Canadian Citizens.

The Chair of SAFE, Lucille Harper says it’s exciting news. She says attaining Canadian citizenship is not easy.

Harper says it’s major step by making a formal commitment to Canada and wanting to participate in this country at all levels.

As SAFE marks this milestone, it is preparing to welcome more newcomers. A family of six is due to arrive in the area in mid-February.