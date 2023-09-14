Sherbrooke Show and Shine Attracts 2,500 Spectators

Organizers of the Sherbrooke Show and Shine deemed the event a success.

The event, which was in its 29th year of existence, ran last Saturday and Sunday. Over 240 vehicles participated with 2,500 spectators coming out to see the vehicles which came from across the Atlantic Provinces. Awards went out in 18 categories along with a grand prize donated by NAPA Antigonish.

Event coordinator Lynn Hayne said she was happy with the turn out.

The Historic Sherbrooke Village Development Society hosted the event with the support of Sherbrooke Village Museum and members of their staff who help with the set up and break down each year. In all, around 24 volunteers helped out over the weekend, with many others assisting the Lions Cub, Fire Department and other food vendors who showed up to feed participants and visitors.

Organizers thanked their sponsors, donors, and the media including the Guysborough Journal and 98.9XFM for their help.

Next year will be the 30th Anniversary of the show and will take place September 7th and 8th.