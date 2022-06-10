Signal Gold registers Goldboro Gold Project for Environmental Assessment

Signal Gold Incorporated has registered the Goldboro Gold project in Guysborough County for an environmental assessment.

In its filing with the province, Signal Gold, formerly known as Anaconda Mining says it intends to construct a surface gold mine with a 4,000-tonne per day extraction capacity as well as associated infrastructure. The company says an ore processing facility will receive extracted ore to produce gold dore` bars for about 11 years. A dore` bar is a semi-pure alloy of gold and silver that is created at the mine and transported to a refinery for further purification.

Construction is expected to take two years and is anticipated to commence in 2023/2024. Reclamation of the site will occur through the life of the project with final site reclamation to take three years after operations cease. Signal Gold estimates over the life of the project, including construction, operations and closure, the project will create 735 new direct and spin-off jobs in the province for 15 years.

Environment Minister Tim Halman will decide if the project can be granted conditional environmental assessment approval on or before July 30th.