Six New Cases of COVID-19 Identified

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are six new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The new cases are in the Central Zone; all are contacts of previously reported cases. One is related to the Bitter End bar in Halifax. Department officials say the Bitter End cases appear to be linked to the cluster in the Clayton Park area in Halifax. The other cases are part of an emerging cluster that is being investigated by public health.

The number of active cases of the virus is now 21, two more than Friday. Four people have recovered from the virus.

Premier Stephen McNeil says he’s concerned that people are not taking the virus seriously and putting others in jeopardy. McNeil says it’s imperative that everyone falls public health protocols which include wearing a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and washing your hands.