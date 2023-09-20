Sobeys Chair Emeritus David Frank Sobey Passes

The Board of Directors of Empire Company Limited has announced the passing of David Frank

Sobey, Chair Emeritus of Sobeys Inc. He was 92 years old.

David, like his brothers Bill and Donald, was introduced to the grocery business at an early age. His career took him into increasingly senior leadership roles, including serving as Vice Chairman & CEO, Chairman & CEO, and Chairman. When he retired in 2001, he was appointed Chair Emeritus by the Sobeys Inc. Board of Directors. He retired from the Empire Board of Directors in 2015.