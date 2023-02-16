Solar Panels destined for Six Municipal Buildings in District of Guysborough will significantly Energy Costs

Funding for solar panels will help the Municipality of the District of Guysborough cut the power bills of six local buildings in half.

On Tuesday, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, provincial Renewables minister Tory Rushton, and Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts announced close to $1.1 million in funding for the installation of solar panels for six municipal buildings.

Barry Carroll, CAO for the municipality, saays the six facilities include the Canso Arena, the Canso Water Treatment Plant, the Canso Library, the Guysborough Library, the Guysborough municipal building, and the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre. He noted the municipality applied to the provincial and federal governments for the funding about two years ago.

Carroll thanked Kelloway and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow for helping to secure the funding.