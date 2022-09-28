Some Schools remain Closed as Province Recovers from Fiona

Some schools locally will be closed again today as the province continues to repair the damage from post-Tropical Storm Fiona.

For a third straight day, there are no classes at the Chignecto Central and Strait Regional Centres for Education and Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet. There is school today at Ecole NDA in Cheticamp and Ecole Beauport in Arichat.

At NSCC, classes at cancelled at the Pictou Campus in Stellarton; they will resumeThe Strait Area campus in Port Hawkesbury resumes instruction today. The Wagamtcook Learning Centre will not have classes today.

St. FX will restart classes this morning.

Provincial government offices in Victoria County are closed.

As of 7 a.m. Nova Scotia Power says there are 105-thousand customers still in the dark. Restoration times may take longer than expected; as some customers have been informed they may not have power back until Tuesday of next week.

The Town of Antigonish says close to 80 per cent of the electric utility’s customers have been reconnected. Full restoration is expected over the next few days and will share updates when available.