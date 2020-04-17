Special Award Named after John Chisholm created by Heart of a Champion Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series

Organizers for the Heart of a Champion Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series announced a special award named after a local race luminary.

The John W. Chisholm Innovation Award is named for the late John W. Chisholm and will recognize the racer who created their Hot Rod Classics race car with the most innovation, either a rebuild or newly built car and taking looks and operation into consideration. Members of the Heart of a Champion Checkered Flag Club will vote on the winner. Chisholm built Riverside International Speedway in 1969 and rebuilt it in 2006. An accomplished racer, businessman, philanthropist, Chisholm also co-founded the IWK 250 in 2007.