Special Olympics National Summer Games Cairn permanently installed at Antigonish Cairn Park

The cairn commemorating the 2018 Special Olympic National Summer games is up in its

permanent home. The monument was installed yesterday in the Antigonish Cairn park, and faces StFX, the site of the games.

Mary Farrell, Antigonish Town Council member and coordinator for the opening ceremonies of the event, said a cauldron was needed to hold the Olympic flame for the games. She thought it was fitting to have a cairn be a part of the cauldron.

Antigonish councillor Andrew Murray designed the cauldron holding the flame as a cairn in the shape of a lighthouse while Frances Arsenault, of South River Stone, and Glen Arsenault, of Arsenault Monuments, constructed the cairn. The cairn includes stones from all provinces and territories and the stones themselves each have a connection to the area.

Farrell said the cairn is a reminder of all athletes, coaches, volunteers, and visitors who made the games so special. She said all of the cairn was donated and the Arsenault’s along with MacGillivray Fuels had it lit free of charge.