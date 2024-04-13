Sports Roundup – April 13

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs are one win away from hoisting the Veterans Cup. They won Game 5 by a score of 3-2 over the South Shore Lumberjacks at the Antigonish Arena. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Lunenberg, with Game 7 next Friday at the Arena, if necessary.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A hat trick from Andrei Kuzmenko powered the Flames to a decisive 6-3 win over the Ducks in Anaheim. Nazem Kadri contributed a goal and two assists for Calgary, while Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Zary also scored. Dustin Wolf stopped 19 shots for the victory.

Matias Maccelli scored 95 seconds into overtime, lifting the Coyotes to a 3-2 win over the Oilers. Josh Doan and Logan Cooley scored for Arizona in regulation, while Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse had goals for Edmonton. Oilers captain Connor McDavid missed a second straight game with a lower-body injury, and is considered day-to-day.

Arizona Coyotes players have reportedly been informed the club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City. A person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press that Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong flew to Edmonton, to tell players about the team’s potential relocation before the Coyotes game against the Oilers. The league has been working on separate schedules for next season based on the team playing in Utah or Arizona. Potential new owner Ryan Smith solicited names for a Salt Lake City-based team earlier this week.

Pete Alonso homered and the New York Mets halted Kansas City’s seven-game win streak with a 6-1 victory over the Royals. Luis Severino gave up one run and struck out four over four innings. New York reached double digits in hits for the fourth consecutive game and has won six of eight following an 0-5 start.

It’s official — the Toronto Raptors will finish the season with the fifth-worst mark in franchise history after dropping a 125-103 decision to the Miami Heat. The Raptors have lost 18 of their last 20 games and are 25-and-56 on the season heading into tomorrow’s finale at Miami. This will be Toronto’s worst campaign since 2011, when the team finished 22-and-60.

Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa are tied for the lead after a brutal day at the Masters. The beauty of Augusta National was more of a beast with a raging wind that never stopped. Only eight players broke par. Just as many shot 80 or worse. Homa had 15 pars and shot a beautifully boring round of 71. Scheffler had a 72 and DeChambeau shot 73.

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones dropped a 7-6 decision to Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg in the final game of her women’s team career. Jones announced in February that she would retire from four-player curling at season’s end. Jones needed to win the round-robin finale to qualify for the weekend playoffs of Players’ Championship Grand Slam event. Jones is a six-time national champion. She still plans to play the mixed doubles discipline.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Arizona 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Calgary 6 Anaheim 3

Carolina 5 St. Louis 2

Nashville 5 Chicago 1

Vegas 7 Minnesota 2

NBA

Miami 125 Toronto 103

Chicago 129 Washington 127

Philadelphia 125 Orlando 113

New York 111 Brooklyn 107

Boston 131 Charlotte 98

Cleveland 129 Indiana 120

Minnesota 109 Atlanta 106

San Antonio 121 Denver 120

L.A. Lakers 123 Memphis 120

Oklahoma City 125 Milwaukee 107

Detroit 107 Dallas 89

Houston 116 Portland 107

New Orleans 114 Golden State 109

Phoenix 108 Sacramento 107

Utah 110 L.A. Clippers 109

MLB

Interleague

Colorado 12 Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 2 San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 11 Baltimore 1

N.Y. Mets 6 Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 11 Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4 Chicago Cubs 2

Oakland 2 Washington 1 (10 innings)

American League

Detroit 8 Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 7 Boston 0

Texas 12 Houston 8

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.

National League

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 8 Miami 1

St. Louis 9 Arizona 6

San Diego 8 L.A. Dodgers 7 (11 innings)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Utica, N.Y.

Semifinals

United States vs. Finland, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Czechia, 7 p.m.

Fifth-Place Game

Switzerland vs. Germany, 11 a.m.

MLB

Interleague

Kansas City (Marsh 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 0-2) at Toronto (Francis 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Hall 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 1-0) at Oakland (Boyle 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

American League

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Heaney 0-2) at Houston (Blanco 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Gonzales 0-0) at Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 1-0) at Miami (Meyer 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 1-1) at Arizona (Nelson 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

MLS

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 4:45 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.