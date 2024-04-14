Sports Roundup – April 14

The visiting Vancouver Canucks got goals from Sam Lafferty, Pius Suter and Dakota Johnson and beat the Edmonton Oilers. Evander Kane scored for the Oilers who again played without injured star Connor McDavid. With the win the Canucks extend their lead over the Oilers to five points for the N-H-L’s Pacific Division pennant. The Oilers have three regular-season games left, while the Canucks have two.

Star sniper Auston Matthews has two regular-season games left to reach the coveted 70-goal mark. Unfortunately for fans in Toronto, both games are on the road — Tuesday in Florida and Wednesday in Tampa Bay. Matthews scored his 69th in Toronto where the Leafs lost 5-4 in overtime to the playoff-hungry Detroit Red Wings.

Canada will play for gold at the women’s world hockey championship in Utica, New York. Canada earned a berth in the final against the United States, after defeating Czechia 4-0 in Saturday’s semifinals. Blayre Turnbull, Jocelyne Larocque, Emily Clark and Sarah Fillier scored for Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens had a nine-save shutout for the winners. The U-S beat Finland 5-0 in the other semifinal. Antigonish’s Shauna Neary will be a referee at today’s gold medal match.

Scottie Scheffler has the lead in the Masters at seven-under-par after a wild Saturday at Augusta National. Scheffler had one final birdie for a 71 to give him a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa going into today’s final round. They were among six players who had a share of the lead at one point. There were charges and collapses. Bryson DeChambeau made double bogey on the 15th and holed out from the fairway for birdie on the last hole. Tiger Woods had an 82, his worst score in a major.

C-F Montreal won its long-awaited Major League Soccer home opener by edging F-C Cincinnati 2-1. Josef Martinez and Ariel Lassiter scored for the home side. The Vancouver Whitecaps dropped a 3-1 decision to the visiting L-A Galaxy with Brian White scoring for the Caps. And Toronto F-C dropped its third straight game with a 3-2 setback at Bank of America Stadium. Prince Owusu scored both goals for Toronto.

The final day of the N-B-A’s regular season should be wild. Oklahoma City, Minnesota and Denver all have a shot at Number one in the Western Conference. Every seed from Number two to Number eight is up for grabs in the Eastern Conference. Sunday’s slate, with all 30 teams playing, will see nine seeds get decided, three first-round playoff matchups determined and three play-in matchups set as well.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 3 Edmonton 1

Winnipeg 7 Colorado 0

Detroit 5 Toronto 4 (OT)

Ottawa 5 Montreal 4 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)

Florida 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Dallas 3 Seattle 1

Philadelphia 1 New Jersey 0

Washington 4 Tampa Bay 2

Boston 6 Pittsburgh 4

Nashville 6 Columbus 4

Los Angeles 3 Anaheim 1

Minnesota 6 San Jose 2

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Utica, N.Y.

Semifinals

Canada 4 Czechia 0

United States 5 Finland 0

Fifth-Place Game

Switzerland 3 Germany 2 (OT)

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 5 Colorado 3

Kansas City 11 N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 5 Chicago White Sox 0

Milwaukee 11 Baltimore 5

Washington 3 Oakland 1

San Francisco 11 Tampa Bay 2

Chicago Cubs 4 Seattle 1

American League

Minnesota 11 Detroit 5

Minnesota 4 Detroit 1

Houston 9 Texas 2

Boston 7 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 3 Cleveland 2 (1st Game)

N.Y. Yankees 8 Cleveland 2 (2nd Game)

National League

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3

Miami 5 Atlanta 1

Arizona 4 St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2

MLS

LA Galaxy 3 Vancouver 1

CF Montréal 2 Cincinnati 1

Charlotte FC 3 Toronto FC 2

Colorado 3 San Jose 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Portland 2

Orlando City 3 D.C. United 2

New York City FC 2 New England 0

Chicago 0 New York 0

Seattle 0 FC Dallas 0

Miami 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

Houston 2 Minnesota 1

Columbus 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Seattle at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Utica, N.Y.

Gold-Medal Game

Canada vs. United States, 5 p.m.

Bronze-Medal Game

Finland vs. Czechia, 1 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Miami, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Boston (Bello 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at Baltimore (Burnes 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Toronto (Berrios 2-0), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Austin FC at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.