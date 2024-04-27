Sports Roundup – April 27

LOCAL SPORTS

The semi-finals are set for the Don Johnson Cup in Mount Pearl. The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs will face off with the St. John’s Junior Caps at 3:30 this afternoon, followed by the Kensington Vipers vs the Mount Pearl Junior Blades at 7:30. Winners will face off in tomorrow’s final at 1 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The visiting Edmonton Oilers scored three unanswered goals in the first period then coasted to a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings to grab a 2-1 lead in their first-round N-H-L playoff series. Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each scored twice for the Oilers, while Connor McDavid and Evander Kane added singles. Drew Doughty replied for the Kings. Game Four is on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The visiting Vancouver Canucks, held to a franchise-low 12 shots, got power-play goals from J-T Miller and Brock Boeser, and a 29-save performance from backup netminder Casey DeSmith to stun the Nashville Predators 2-1. Luke Evangelista scored for the Predators, who fell behind 2-1 in the first-round, best-of-seven series. Game Four is on Sunday in Nashville.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and assist in the third period as the Colorado Avalanche scored five times in the final 20 minutes to beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 6-2 and take a 2-1 lead in the first-round N-H-L playoff series. Zach Parise, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, Ross Colton and Devon Toews also scored for the Avs. Tyler Toffoli and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets. Game Four is on Sunday in Denver.

Shohei Ohtani smashed a homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2. Max Muncy’s three-run homer was part of a six-run third inning as Los Angeles won its fifth straight. Danny Jansen had a home run in the fourth inning as Toronto could only muster five hits in its fourth straight loss. Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt gave up seven runs on nine hits in two-and-two-third innings.

Luka Doncic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks took a chippy 101-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for a 2-1 lead in their first-round N-B-A series. Kyrie Irving scored 21 points for the Mavs, while James Harden and Norman Powell each had 21 points for the Clippers.

Andre De Grasse enjoyed a successful outdoor season debut today in the men’s 200 metres at the East Coast Relays in Jacksonville, Florida. De Grasse of Markham, Ontario, ran 20.11 seconds in the opening heat, finishing with the top time among all competitors across the 15 heats. Pablo Mateo of France was second in 20.12 seconds, while Renan Correa (coh-RAY’-yuh) of Brazil was third in 20.28 seconds.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round

Vancouver 2 Nashville 1 (Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Edmonton 6 Los Angeles 1 (Edmonton leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Colorado 6 Winnipeg 2 (Colorado leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Washington 1 (New York leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

NBA Playoffs First Round

Minnesota 126 Phoenix 109 (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

Indiana 121 Milwaukee 118 (OT) (Indiana leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Dallas 101 L.A. Clippers 90 (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 12 Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 7 Boston 1

Atlanta 6 Cleveland 2

Texas 2 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7 N.Y. Yankees 6 (11 innings)

Seattle 6 Arizona 1

American League

Kansas City 8 Detroit 0

Oakland 3 Baltimore 2 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 9 Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 5 L.A. Angels 3

National League

St. Louis 4 N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 3 Miami 1

Philadelphia 9 San Diego 3

San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. (Carolina leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

Florida at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. (Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m. (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Dallas at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

PWHL

Montreal at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

NBA Playoffs First Round

Cleveland at Orlando, 1 p.m. (Cleveland leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Boston at Miami, 6 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-0) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-1) at Milwaukee (Ross 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

American League

Oakland (Sears 1-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Gray 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Parker 2-0) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0) at San Diego (Cease 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 2-0), 9:05 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 1:45 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.