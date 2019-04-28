Sports Roundup April 28

A boxer from Antigonish has again come out on top at a national tournament. Matt Fraser won Gold at the Super Channel Boxing Championships in Victoria, B.C. He competed in the 49 kg weight class.

Kawhi Leonard scored a playoff career high 45 points and added 11 rebounds as the Raptors beat Philadelphia 108-95 in Game 1 of their second-round matchup. Pascal Siakam added 29 points for Toronto. The Raptors led by as many as 20 en route to their fifth straight post-season victory since a series-opening loss to Orlando.

DeMar DeRozan will be watching the rest of the N-B-A playoffs. Canadian Jamal Murray hit a clutch floater with 36 seconds remaining and finished with 23 points as the Denver Nuggets held off the San Antonio Spurs 90-86 in Game 7 to advance. DeRozan finished with 19 points on 33 per cent shooting. He started the game 0 for 8.

Columbus is all even. Matt Duchene scored 4:42 into double overtime as the Blue Jackets beat the Bruins 3-2 in Boston to even their second-round series 1-1. And Dallas has knotted its second-round set with the Blues at a game apiece. Roope Hintz scored twice as the Stars won 4-2 in St. Louis.

The Blue Jays can move back to 500 for the first time this season if they can finish off a three-game sweep of the Athletics today (Sunday). Toronto beat Oakland 7-1 for its ninth win in 12 games. The Jays are now 13-and-14 and sit third in the A-L East.

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Oakland 1

Minnesota 9 Baltimore 2

Houston 4 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay 2 Boston 1

Kansas City 9 L.A. Angels 4

Texas 15 Seattle 1

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, postponed

National League

St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 3

San Diego 8 Washington 3 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 12 Miami 9

Milwaukee 8 N.Y. Mets 6

Colorado 9 Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 9 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 Pittsburgh 1

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 6 San Francisco 4

Calgary’s Kevin Koe scored two in the eighth end to top Sweden’s Niklas Edin 6-5 and advance to the men’s final of the Humpty’s Champions Cup being held in Saskatoon. He will face Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher. Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Manitoba will face Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni on the women’s side.

MLS

Orlando City 1 New York City FC 1

Portland 2 Toronto FC 1

San Jose 0 FC Dallas 0

Philadelphia 1 Vancouver 1

Atlanta 1 Colorado 0

New York 1 Cincinnati 0

Houston 2 Columbus 0

New England 4 Sporting Kansas City 4