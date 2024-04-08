Sports Roundup-April 8th

The Northern Subway Selects representing Hockey Nova Scotia won the 2024 Atlantic Female Hockey Championship after beating the Eastern Stars of Hockey PEI in the gold medal game in Corner Brook, Newfoundland on Sunday by a score of 5-2.

The Selects will now represent the Atlantic region in the 2024 Esso Cup being playing played in Vernon, BC from April 21st to 27th.

Laci Boyd broke the tie at 13:39 of the third period before the Nova Scotia team scored two empty net goals.

In the bronze medal game, the Western Flames representing Hockey New Brunswick took an early second period lead and never look back, beating the Tri Pen Ice representing Hockey NL 5-1 to claim the bronze.

The Novas captured Bronze at the Love Me Fish and Lobster U15 provincials in Antigonish over the week. The Novas won Bronze by edging the New Glasgow Wear Well Bombers 4-3 in double overtime. Duncan Anderson scored the overtime winner for the Novas. In the Gold Medal game, the Bedford Bandits downed the TASA Gulls 6-1.

It’s Bronze for Antigonish County native Warren Robertson at the 2024 Indoor 3D Archery Canadian Championships in Sydney over the weekend. Robertson finished 3rd in the Hunter Senior Category.

A great weekend for Richmond Cheer Athletics. It sent two teams to the Canadian Cheerleading Championships and Cheer Expo Nationals in Halifax. Both teams are National Champions.

A great result for Antigonish County’s Garry Kell at the Atlantic Arm Wrestling Championship in Springhill over the weekend.

Kell was crowned champion in the right hand and left hand in the Para Class at Saturday’s event. It was also a good meet for Team Nova Scotia, collected the most points overall.

Kell’s next competition is the Nova Scotia Arm Wrestling Championship on May 11th in New Ross