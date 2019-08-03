Sports Roundup – Aug 3

In AGR Fastpitch, the St. Joseph’s Chiefs defeated St. Andrew’s Flyers 14-11. Jarron Kennedy was the winning pitcher. Dave Druhan had 2 doubles and 4 RBI for St. Joseph’s, while Jarron Kennedy batted in 3 singles and 2 RBI. For St. Andrews, Andrew MacIssac went 4-4 including a Grand Slam for 5 RBI. Sunday’s doubleheader between the Flyers and Guysborough Broadhorns in Guysborough has been postponed.

In Richmond Amateur Baseball, the Inverness Athletics play a doubleheader against the Little Anse Hawks at Veteran’s Memorial Ballfield beginning at 1pm.

The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour is at Oyster Bed Speedway for the Lucas Oil 150. This is the second and final stop on PEI this season for the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour. Dylan Blenkhorn (Truro, NS) is currently on top of the leader board but Island driver Jonathan Hicken (Brudenell, PE) continues to close the gap, and is now 10 points behind Blenkhorn heading into the Lucas Oil 150 at his home track. Craig Slauwhite (Terence Bay, NS) is in third but just one marker ahead of Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) who sits fourth, both drivers are still in striking distance of the leaders. Prior to the Lucas Oil 150 the Maritime League of Legends will race a 50 lap feature. Also on the racing card are Street Stocks and Bandoleros.

Two divisions of 2 year old Fillies will square off tomorrow in Inverness for a purse of $9780. Race 5 has Tobins Choice (Gary Chappell) looking for her first win of the year. Na Naa Said So (Ryan Champbell) and Sadiemaesonherway ( Redmond Doucet) round out the morning line favorites. Race 8 sees Saulsbrook Ocean (Dale Spence), Watch Me Dance (Mark Bradley) and Woodmere Skyroller (Redmont Doucet) as the top three in the field. Race 3 is a B Division where 6 fillies will go behind the gate for a purse of $2500. Points earned in each Atlantic Sires Stakes ‘A’ division pacing event go towards earning a spot in the season-ending Atlantic Breeders Crown Championships. Atlantic Breeders Crown Final is October 13 at Red Shores Charlottetown. Atlantic Sire Stakes next stop is during Old Home Week, August 8 to August 18.

The Alouettes lost their quarterback, and the game. Vernon Adams Junior appeared to get injured in Montreal’s 30-27 overtime loss against the visiting Ottawa Redblacks. He left in the third quarter and was replaced by Week 1 starter Anthony Pipkin. Lewis Ward’s third field goal of the night came in overtime and was the difference.

Rookie Bo Bichette is showing no signs of slowing down since joining the Blue Jays out of triple-A Buffalo. Bichette doubled in the fifth inning of Toronto’s 5-2 win against the Orioles in Baltimore to become the first player in team history to amass nine hits over his first five big league games. He’s batting .409.

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 2

Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7 L.A. Angels 3

Texas 5 Detroit 4

Minnesota 11 Kansas City 9

Houston 10 Seattle 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8 N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 2

Colorado 5 San Francisco 4

Washington 3 Arizona 0

San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 4 Philadelphia 3 (15 innings)