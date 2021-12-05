Sports Roundup – December 5

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime League: Another road loss for the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, 7-5 to the Miramichi Timberwolves.

NS Under 15: The Novas doubled the Truro Bearcats 4-2 at the Antigonish Arena.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects’ Julia MacDonald scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Rockets in Moncton. Jorja Burrows recorded the shutout. The teams play again at 12:15.

NS Under 18: The Weeks Crushers travel to Cole Harbour to play the Wolfpack at 11:15 am. The CB West Islanders host the Halifax Macs at 1 pm in Port Hood.

NS Junior League: The Pictou County Scotians host the East Hants Penguins at 6 p.m. in Trenton, while the Bulldogs host the Strait Pirates at 7 pm at the Antigonish Arena.

At the Canadian Curling Club Championships in Ottawa, the Nova Scotia Men’s Team from the Bridgewater Curling Club, which includes Guysborough native Nicholas Deagle and Antigonish County’s Jason van Vonderen, won gold. Nova Scotia edged Saskatchewan in the final 3-2.

Team Nova Scotia Women’s Team from the Mayflower Curling Club, skipped by Celina Thompson, won the bronze medal, defeating Yukon 5-3.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jake Guentzel scored a second-period hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Canucks 4-1 in Vancouver. Sidney Crosby had a goal and a pair of assists and Kris Letang registered three helpers. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin replied for the Canucks. It was Vancouver’s 15th loss this season.

The three other N-H-L games featuring Canadian teams all went to overtime. The Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-5 on Brady Tkachuk’s O-T winner. The Montreal Canadiens dropped their third straight when Filip Forsberg scored in overtime for the Nashville Predators. And the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild in a shootout.

Four Canadian teams had their season openers in the National Lacrosse League. Eric Fannell scored in O-T to lead the Halifax Thunderbirds past the Saskatchewan Rush 12-11. Tom Schreiber scored four times in the Toronto Rock’s 10-9 win over the Albany Firewolves. And four players scored hat tricks as the Buffalo Bandits pounded the Calgary Roughnecks 16-9.

Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 31 points apiece and the Boston Celtics won 145-117 over the Portland Trail Blazers in the N-B-A. The Celtics had a sizzling start, making 14 of their first 15 shots to build a 21-point lead in the first half. C-J McCollum scored 24 points for the Trail Blazers.

Terrence Davis scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and Sacramento beat the L-A Clippers 104-99 in the N-B-A. It was the second victory in four nights for the Kings over the Clippers. Davis finished with six three-pointers. Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Sacramento.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Florida 4 St. Louis 3 (SO)

Washington 3 Columbus 1

Detroit 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Nashville 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

Minnesota 4 Toronto 3 (SO)

Ottawa 6 Colorado 5 (OT)

Carolina 6 Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Chicago 2

Pittsburgh 4 Vancouver 1

NBA

Denver 113 New York 99

Chicago 111 Brooklyn 107

Milwaukee 124 Miami 102

San Antonio 112 Golden State 107

Memphis 97 Dallas 90

Boston 145 Portland 117

Sacramento 104 L.A. Clippers 99

MLS Playoffs – Western Conference Final

Portland 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Vanier Cup

Western 27 Saskatchewan 21

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL Playoffs

East Final

Hamilton at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.

West Final

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

NFL

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

MLS Playoffs – Eastern Conference Final

Philadelphia vs. New York City FC, 3 p.m.