Sports Roundup – December 8 *Updated 9: 20 AM*

LOCAL SPORTS

The Pictou County Scotians lost a close match, falling 5-4 to the Brookfield Elks. Tonight, the Scotians host the Antigonish Bulldogs at the Trenton Arena. Puck drops 6pm.

In the MHL, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers narrowly defeated the Truro Bearcats 3-2. The Crushers’ road trip continues in Yarmouth, where they play the Mariners at 5.

The Weeks Major Midgets skated past the South Shore Mustangs in a 3-1 victory, while the CB West Islanders were trounced 9-1 by Steele Subaru at the Dartmouth Sportsplex. Later this morning, the Islanders play Cole Harbour at 11, while the Weeks team host the Mustangs at the Wellness Centre at 2pm.

In Major Bantam, the Wearwell Bombers fell 5-2 to the Truro Bearcats, while the Novas triumphed 5-2 over the Cougars. Today, the Bombers are at the Wellness Centre hosting the Bedford Barons at 11:30 am.

The Cabot Highlanders beat the Valley Wildcats 4-1 in the first of two weekend games at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. The teams face off again at 12:30.

The Quad county Pee Wee A female bulldogs won 4-2 over the Highland Colchester Evans at the Antigonish Arena.

In Female Midget AAA, the Northern Subway Selects continued their winning ways with a 6-0 shutout of the Penguins on Saturday at the Hector Arena in Pictou. Scoring for the Selects were Sara Stewart with 2, and singles from Megan Smith, Bree MacPherson, Cassie Clarke, and Natalie MacKay. The second game in the home and home series with the Penguins will be at the RBC Centre in Bedford at 1pm.

Rural League Results – Saturday Antigonish Arena

Pleasantdale 9 Heatherton 8 (shootout)

St Croix 5 Outlaws 3

NATIONAL SPORTS

Dillon Dube has made a big impact since being called up from the minors three weeks ago. Both Dube and Milan Lucic each had a goal an an assist as the Calgary Flames made it four straight victories with a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The Flames are now a perfect 4-0 since Geoff Ward took over for Bill Peters as head coach.

Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman both scored twice in Toronto’s 5-2 victory over St. Louis. Blues netminder Jordan Binnington was pulled for the first ever time in a regular-season game. He allowed four goals on the first eight shots he faced.

J-T Miller’s timely power-play goal lifted the Canucks past Sabres 6-5 in overtime. Antoine Roussel and Josh Leivo had two goals each for Vancouver. The Sabres won’t have much time to dwell on the loss. They’re off to Edmonton to play the Oilers tonight.

Scott Laughton scored the winner to help lead the Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Senators. Ottawa’s netminder Craig Anderson was forced to leave the game with a lower body injury in the first period. Then, hours after the game, the N-H-L’s department of player safety fined Senators’ forward Brady Tkachuk for a cross-check on Laughton. The incident took place during the game’s final 30 seconds.

Paul LaPolice has been hired by the Ottawa Redblacks as their second head coach in franchise history by signing a three-year deal. LaPolice recently worked as the offensive coordinator for the Grey Cup champions, thee Winnipeg Blue Bombers The 49-year-old LaPolice replaces Rick Campbell, who was hired recently as the B-C Lions’ head coach.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Philadelphia 4 Ottawa 3

Vancouver 6 Buffalo 5 (OT)

Colorado 4 Boston 1

Carolina 6 Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 7 San Jose 1

Toronto 5 St. Louis 2

Florida 4 Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 3

Nashville 6 New Jersey 4

Dallas 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

Calgary 4 Los Angeles 3

NBA

Dallas 130 New Orleans 84

Indiana 104 New York 103

Philadelphia 141 Cleveland 94

Houston 115 Phoenix 109

Utah 126 Memphis 112

Sunday’s Games – All Times Eastern

NHL

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.