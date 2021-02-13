Sports Roundup – February 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Junior Hockey: Junior Hockey: The Bulldogs thumped the Pictou County Scotians 6-1 at the Antigonish Arena last night. Tomorrow, the Bulldogs play in Eskasoni.

Strait Pirates vs Jr. Miners Tonight @ 7:30 pm, Membertou

In the Maritime Hockey League, the Crushers lost 4-3 to Summerside.

Q League: Cape Breton defeated Halifax 4-1 Friday night. Jack Campbell of Souris, PEI assisted on the game-winning goal for Cape Breton. Tonight, Charlottetown is in Halifax to play the Mooseheads.

U18: Weeks Majors and CB Islanders each play at home: Weeks vs Valley @ Wellness Centre, Islanders vs Steele Subaru in Port Hood. Both games start at 6 pm.

U16: Highlanders play the Admirals in Port Hawkesbury at 6:30 pm.

U15: Novas and WearWell Bombers on the road: Novas at Bedford 5:30 pm, Bombers at Cole Harbour 7:15 pm.

Northern High School Hockey: Hants East Tigers vs Northumberland Nighthawks in Westville 6:30 pm.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects play at Wellness Centre 3 pm vs Cape Breton Lynx

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory. The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in N-H-L regular-season history. Arizona won three of the first four, all in St. Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert.

In the other NHL contest, Boston blanked the Rangers 1-0.

Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-115 for their sixth straight victory. Joe Ingles tied his career high with 27 points as Utah won for the 17th time in 18 games to improve to an N-B-A-best 21-and-5.

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 36, and the Dallas Mavericks overcame Zion Williamson’s best game as a pro for a 143-130 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans Williamson scored a career-best 36 points and set a New Orleans franchise record by making all 10 of his shots in the first half.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs capitalized on a dominant finish to the first half to beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 125-114. The Spurs opened a seven-game trip with a season-high 77 points in the first half. Young led the Hawks with 25 points.

Harness racing is set to resume next week at Woodbine Mohawk Park after the Ontario government announced the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in Halton Region. Woodbine Entertainment said in a release that live racing will resume next Thursday. Spectators are not permitted at the facility, and only essential personnel will be allowed onsite.

Jake Arrieta is returning to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $6-million dollar U-S, one-year contract. The 34-year-old Arrieta won the N-L Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He left the Cubs after the 2017 season to sign a three-year $75-million dollar deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Boston 1 N.Y. Rangers 0

St. Louis 4 Arizona 1

NBA

Charlotte 120 Minnesota 114

New York 109 Washington 91

San Antonio 125 Atlanta 114

Dallas 143 New Orleans 130

L.A. Clippers 125 Chicago 106

Detroit 108 Boston 102

Denver 97 Oklahoma City 95

Utah 129 Milwaukee 115

Orlando 123 Sacramento 112

Portland 129 Cleveland 110

L.A. Lakers 115 Memphis 105

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd

Washington at Buffalo, ppd

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd

NBA

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.