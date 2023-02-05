Sports Roundup – February 5

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

Led by a hat trick from conference-leading scorer Liam Hawel, the X-Men defeated the Dalhousie Tigers 7-4 at the Keating Centre. Hawel was the game’s first star and Subway player of the game for his three-goal performance. The X-Men are back in action today, as they travel to Charlottetown to take on the UPEI Panthers in a game rescheduled from Friday. The X-Women host Université de Moncton at the Keating Centre at 3pm today.

In Basketball, St. FX is in Fredericton for a pair of games against the UNB Reds. The women tip off at 2 pm, followed by the men at 4.

NS Junior: Yesterday’s match between the Strait Pirates and Eskasoni was postponed due to the weather. Tonight, the Scotians host the Bulldogs at 6pm in Trenton.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost 5-1 to the Ramblers in Amherst.

U15: The Novas’ Saturday match was cancelled due to a water break at the Arena. Today, the Novas travel to the Emera Centre to face off with the Cougars at 11:15 am. The Wearwell Bombers host the Rangers at 3 at the Wellness Centre.

U18: The CB West Islanders lost a close match in Halifax 4-3 to the Macs. The game between the Weeks Majors & Valley Wildcats was postponed to Tuesday evening due to road conditions. Today, the Islanders face the Wolfpack in Cole Harbour at 11:15 am, then the Weeks Majors host the Wildcats at 2 pm at the Wellness Centre.

In High School hockey, the Dr J.H. Gillis Royals are in the Championship game of the Red Cup against the host team the Riverview Ravens today at 1 pm. The boys defeated Northumberland last night 4-3 in the crossovers. Scoring for The Royals were Cameron Bell, Daniel Chiasson, Owen Juurlink and Luc DeCoste.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the N-H-L All-Star Game. Again. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto’s Mitch Marner had three assists and The Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final. Tkachuk was named the M-V-P after a seven-point performance in two games for the Atlantic Division.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points and Oklahoma City set a Thunder record for points to rout Houston 153-121. Oklahoma City surpassed the 150 it scored in a win over the Boston Celtics last month. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 7-for-23 in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. He bounced back to make 14-of-23 field goals in the rematch, falling two points short of his career high. Josh Christopher and Ty Washington each scored 20 points for Houston.

The N-B-A has suspended Orlando’s Mo Bamba for four games and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers for three games for their roles in an on-court altercation on Friday night. Jalen Suggs of the Magic will miss one game, the league said, for escalating the incident. The league announced the suspensions on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani’s long-term future with the Los Angeles Angels remains unclear as he heads into the final season under contract. But the two-way superstar’s plans for the spring are all set. Ohtani will make one start on the Cactus League mound this month for the Angels before he heads to Japan on March 1st for the World Baseball Classic. Ohtani will make 30-million-dollars this season with the Angels in his final year under team control.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL All-Star Tournament at Sunrise, Florida

Central 6 Pacific 4

Atlantic 10 Metropolitan 6

Final

Atlantic 7 Central 5

NBA

New Orleans 131 L.A. Lakers 126

Oklahoma City 153 Houston 121

Brooklyn 125 Washington 123

L.A. Clippers 134 New York 128 (OT)

Phoenix 116 Detroit 100

Milwaukee 123 Miami 115

Chicago 129 Portland 121

Golden State 119 Dallas 113

Denver 128 Atlanta 108

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NBA

Orlando at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

NFL

Pro Bowl, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.