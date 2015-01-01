Sports Roundup – January 14

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Basketball, the X-Women snapped Acadia’s three-game win streak, walking away with a 76-65 victory at Stu Aberdeen Court in Wolfville. The win was the third in a row for the X-Women and their first victory at Acadia since November, 2014. The X-Women move up to fourth in the AUS standings with the win. The X-Men were not as successful, as the Axemen shot an impressive 61.1 per cent from the floor en route to a 113-79 win. While the X-Men played with a depleted lineup, due to several key injuries and had only four athletes available off the bench, they continue to lead the AUS standings with 14 points, while Acadia, UPEI, Dalhousie, Cape Breton and Memorial all have 12 points.

At the Keating Centre, the UPEI Panthers defeated the X-Men 3-2. Special teams were the difference as four of the game’s five goals were scored on the power play. On the road, the X-Women clinched an AUS playoff berth with a 3-1 victory over the Mount Allison Mounties.

Ice Jam Tournament in HRM: Local teams did not advance to today’s semi-finals. The Weeks Majors defeated the Notre Dame Hounds 1-0, but were eliminated 5-1 in the evening by the Halifax Macs. The Wearwell Bombers knocked out the Novas 4-1 in the early match, but lost 3-1 to the Hawks.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs travel to Trenton to play the Scotians at 6 tonight.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects blanked the Cape Breton Lynx 4-0 at the Hector Arena in Pictou. The Selects face the Lynx again this afternoon at 2 in Eskasoni.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The visiting Calgary Flames scored the game’s first three goals then hung on to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in Sin City. It was the third straight win for the Flames. Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames, while Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas.

The Edmonton Oilers needed overtime, but they extended their win streak to a franchise best 10 games by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. The Winnipeg Jets, however, had their eight-game win streak halted when the visiting Philadelphia Flyers beat them 5-3. The Seattle Kraken stretched their streak to nine in a row by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4, and the Los Angeles Kings lost their eighth straight by dropping a 5-3 decision to the Detroit Red Wings.

In Switzerland, Team Canada plays for bronze at the U18 Women’s World Championship following a 4-2 loss to Czechia yesterday. Antigonish’s Rhyah Stewart & the Canadians face Finland beginning at 10 am. This afternoon it’s Czechia vs the US for Gold.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 26-7 rout of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in N-F-L history. Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco had T-Ds for the Chiefs, and Harrison Butker was perfect on four field-goal attempts. Miami still has not won a playoff game since December 30th, 2000.

Rookie C-J Stroud threw for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns and the Houston Texans returned two interceptions by Joe Flacco for touchdowns to trounce the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in an N-F-L wild-card playoff game. Stroud threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns before halftime as the Texans built a 24-14 lead.

It wasn’t her best match, but Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Quebec found a way to grind out a victory in her opening singles match at the Australian Open. Fernande bounced 17-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek of Czechia 7-6, 6-2 in Melbourne. She will now play American Alycia Parks, who defeated qualifier Daria Snigur of Ukraine.

Kaiya Ruiter won the Canadian women’s figure skating title in an upset. The 17-year-old Calgarian won the free skate in her hometown to claim the crown. Madeline Schizas (SKEE’-zus) was denied the first women’s three-peat since Joannie Rochette capped a run of six straight titles in 2010, and fell well short of her goal of 200 points in Calgary.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 2 Montreal 1 (OT)

Calgary 3 Vegas 1

Vancouver 1 Buffalo 0

Philadelphia 2 Winnipeg 0

Ottawa 5 San Jose 4

Colorado 5 Toronto 3

New Jersey 4 Florida 1

Washington 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5 Anaheim 1

Detroit 5 Los Angeles 3

Carolina 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Seattle 7 Columbus 4

Arizona 6 Minnesota 0

Boston 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

Dallas 3 Chicago 1

Nashville 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

PWHL

Ottawa 5 Toronto 1

Boston 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

NFL Playoffs Wild-Card Round

Houston 45 Cleveland 14

Kansas City 26 Miami 7

NBA

Utah 132 L.A. Lakers 125

Boston 145 Houston 113

Washington 127 Atlanta 99

Milwaukee 129 Golden State 118

New York 106 Memphis 94

Oklahoma City 112 Orlando 100

Chicago 122 San Antonio 116

New Orleans 118 Dallas 108

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

PWHL

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.