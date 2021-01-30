Sports Roundup – January 30

LOCAL SPORTS

On Friday, Hockey Nova Scotia issued a clarification on COVID-19 rules following yesterday’s update from the province. The number of people allowed in the field of play has risen to 60. That number does NOT include spectators, but does include players, timekeepers, officials, coaches, and bench staff. If required, Video coach, safety rep, team managers, and equipment manager can be included. Buses are permitted for team travel, but teams must follow the bus company’s COVID protocols. Injured players who can’t play, but are listed on the official team roster, can enter the facility with their team and watch the game next to their team bench, and must wear masks. Games can be live-streamed if permission is granted by the arena, provided the production team complies with physical distancing and all applicable rules and regulations. U9 teams are permitted to play games against teams they were competing against in November. A transition to full-ice games for the U9s will be permitted, with the date to be determined.

Last night in the Q League, Whycocomagh’s Colten Ellis was awarded the first star of the game, turning aside 21 shots as Charlottetown shut out Cape Breton 2-0. Today, it’s Halifax vs Cape Breton at Centre 200 at 3pm.

Many leagues are back up and running this weekend:

In the U18 League, the CB West Islanders host the Valley Wildcats in Port Hood tonight at 6.

The Junior B Bulldogs play the Junior Miners in Membertou at 7:30, then on Sunday they host the Eskasoni Junior Eagles at 7pm.

In U15 action, the Wearwell Bombers are in the Valley to play the Wildcats at 4, while the Novas host the Cougars at 5 at Antigonish Arena.

And in the Maritime U18 Female League, the Subway Selects are in HRM playing the Station Six Fire at 3:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, sending the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the only N-H-L game on the schedule. The teams play again tomorrow.

Harrison Barnes scored 26 points to lift to Sacramento Kings to a 126-124 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Tampa, Florida. Pascal Siakam had 32 points to top the Raptors, who rallied from an 18-point deficit down the stretch before losing their third straight.

James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points to help Brooklyn roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-125, as the Nets rested Kevin Durant. Nets coach Steve Nash said he was protecting Durant, the league’s Number 2 scorer. And Joel Embiid racked up 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-94 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized. The eight-time Gold Glove winner signed a $260-million dollar U-S, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons. Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash as part of the trade.

Viktor Hovland birdied his final hole for a 7-under 65 on Torrey Pines’ tough South Course on a rainy, miserable day, giving him a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Famers Insurance Open. Hovland finished his round after play resumed following a suspension of about an hour due to wind and rain on the blufftop municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean in San Diego. The 23-year-old Norwegian closed with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth to reach 9 under.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Columbus 2 Chicago 1

NBA

Sacramento 126 Toronto 124

Charlotte 108 Indiana 105

Atlanta 116 Washington 100

New York 102 Cleveland 81

New Orleans 131 Milwaukee 126

L.A. Clippers 116 Orlando 90

Brooklyn 147 Oklahoma City 125

Philadelphia 118 Minnesota 94

San Antonio 119 Denver 109

Utah 120 Dallas 101

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

NBA

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.