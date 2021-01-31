Sports Roundup – January 31 *Updated 10:35 AM*

LOCAL SPORTS

In the Q League, the Mooseheads doubled Cape Breton 6-3. New Glasgow’s Lucas Canning scored the first of Cape Breton’s three goals.

In the U18 League, the CB West Islanders lost a close match to the Wildcats 2-1 in Port Hood last night. Valley scored on a power play goal in overtime. They play again today at Noon. Due to COVID Restrictions no spectators are permitted, but the game will be live streamed on the Islanders’ Facebook page.

The Pictou County Weeks Majors were also in action, falling 11-3 to Halifax on Saturday at the Wellness Centre. The teams face off at the Halifax Forum today at 12:30.

The Junior B Bulldogs were edged out 3-2 by the Junior Miners in Membertou on Saturday – today the Bulldogs host the Eskasoni Junior Eagles at 7pm.

In the U16 League, the Highlanders defeated Valley 3-2 in Port Hawkesbury. The teams play again at the Civic Centre at 12:30.

In U15 action on Saturday, the Wearwell Bombers downed Valley 7-4, while the Novas doubled the Cougars 4-2 at Antigonish Arena. Today, the Bombers host the Cougars at the Wellness Centre at 11:30, and the Novas are at the Keating Centre to play the Rangers at 12:30.

In the Maritime U18 Female League, the Subway Selects shutout the Station Six Fire 2-0. The teams meet again at the Wellness Centre at 3pm.

Tonight in the Maritime Hockey League, Pictou County hosts Valley at the Wellness Centre at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Brock Boeser scored twice in a 4-1 Vancouver Canucks win over the Winnipeg Jets. Nils Hoglander and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 6-5-0. Mason Appleton scored Winnipeg’s lone goal.

Connor McDavid has done it again. The phenom scored a highlight-reel, end-to-end goal, and added an overtime winner for good measure, in a 4-3 Oilers win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dominik Kahun and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton. Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman each scored a goal in a loss.

Calgary Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom shut out the Montreal Canadiens 2-0, one day before his 31st birthday. Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund also scored a goal in the Flames win. Calgary’s win snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a big trade. Per A-P, Stafford will go to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round draft choice. Both signal callers were selected first overall in their respective draft classes.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Buffalo 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

Washington 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Calgary 2 Montreal 0

Carolina 4 Dallas 1

Florida 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 New York Islanders 2

Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Rangers 4

Edmonton 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Colorado 5 Minnesota 1

St. Louis 6 Anaheim 1

Vancouver 4 Winnipeg 1

NBA

Houston 126 New Orleans 112

Charlotte 126 Milwaukee 114

Portland 123 Chicago 122

Miami 105 Sacramento 104

L.A. Lakers 96 Boston 95

Memphis 129 San Antonio 112

Phoenix 111 Dallas 105

Golden State 118 Detroit 91

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1:00 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 5:00 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5:00 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:00 p.m.