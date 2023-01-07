Sports Roundup – January 7

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sports:

In Basketball, the X-Men defeated the Cape Breton Capers 106-82 on Coach K Court. Subway player of the game Dondre Reddick finished with a game-high 21 points for the X-Men and picked up six rebounds and three steals. With the win, St. FX improves to 10-1 on the season as they sit in first place in the AUS standings.

On the women’s side, the Capers defeated the X-Women 81-63. Aliyah Fraser scored 18 points for the X-Women, including five baskets from three-point range, along with pulling in five rebounds.

All four teams will meet in Sydney for rematches on Sunday afternoon.

In Hockey, the Saint Mary’s Huskies were party spoilers, dropping the X-Men 2-0 at the Keating Centre. Huskies netminder Jeremy Helvig stopped 36 shots to earn the shutout. It was a special night for the X-Men and their supporters, who were helping St. FX superfan Father Stanley MacDonald celebrate his 90th birthday. Father Stan performed the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game.

Tonight: Women’s Hockey at UNB, 7 pm Men’s Hockey vs St. Mary’s at the Keating Centre, 7 pm

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers got thumped 7-2 by the Wildcats in the Valley.

NS Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs easily handled the Blues with an 8-3 victory in Springhill. Meanwhile, the Strait Pirates were thrashed 11-4 by Eskasoni. Tonight, the Pirates are in Membertou.

NS U18: The CB West Islanders host the Wolfpack at 6 in Port Hood.

NS U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are on the road against the Thunderbirds tonight at 7:15.

NS U15: The Novas face the Rangers at 3 this afternoon in East Hants while the Wear Well Bombers host the Wolverines at 4 at the PC Wellness Centre.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects host the Cape Breton Lynx at 4 at the Hector Arena.

High School Hockey: Northumberland hosts CEC on Saturday at 6:30 in Westville.

Rural League: At the Antigonish Arena, the Heatherton Warriors play the County Outlaws at 7, then the Pleasantdale Bears take on St. Croix Angels at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A record-setting night for Kyle Connor. He registered his club-record 41st winning goal to lead the Winnipeg Jets past the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2. The victory was the Jets’ fourth straight and came with Rick Bowness appearing in his 2,600th contest as a head coach or assistant coach, the most in league history.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots as the Calgary Flames defeated the New York Islanders 4-1. Calgary has won three of its last four games and four-of-six overall following five straight losses. New York has lost three of its last four road games.

The frustration continues for the Toronto Raptors. Julius Randle scored 32 points to lead the New York Knicks past Toronto 112-108 for their first win in 12 tries at Scotiabank Arena. Fred VanVleet had 28 points for Toronto, which has lost three straight and 11-of-14 overall.

Trevor Bauer’s time with the L-A Dodgers is over. The 31-year-old’ pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. The Dodgers say Bauer won’t be part of their organization.

Four days after collapsing on the field when his heart stopped during what appeared to be a routine tackle, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now breathing on his own and talking. This weekend, all N-F-L fields will have an outline of his number three at the 30-yard line marking the 24-year-old’s incredible recovery. Though there is no timetable for his release, Hamlin’s doctors say that both breathing on his own and showing continued signs of improvement are the final steps for him to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

N-F-L owners approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the A-F-C championship. It comes with the cancellation of Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Teams held a special meeting to consider the recommendation of commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s competition committee.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Tampa Bay 2

Calgary 4 NY Islanders 1

Florida 3 Detroit 2

Nashville 3 Washington 2

Chicago 2 Arizona 0

Anaheim 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

NBA

New York 112 Toronto 108

Chicago 126 Philadelphia 112

Indiana 108 Portland 99

Brooklyn 108 New Orleans 102

Charlotte 138 Milwaukee 109

Oklahoma City 127 Washington 110

San Antonio 121 Detroit 109

Minnesota 128 LA Clippers 115

Denver 121 Cleveland 108

Miami 104 Phoenix 96

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NFL

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.