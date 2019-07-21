Sports Roundup – July 21

Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) is taking home the prestigious John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup after winning the IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway. Jonathan Hicken of Brudenell, PEI continued his hot streak finishing second. Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) battled Hicken for the final laps and finished third. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish came fourth. Chisholm piloted the No. 88 with a 1971 Holman and Moody Mustang Boss 302 throw back paint scheme in memory of his father, John Chisholm. Truro’s Dylan Blenkhorn completed the top five and was the final car that finished on the lead lap. Defending champ Kenny Wallace (St. Louis, MO) finished ninth. Clark’s win makes him the first driver to ever win all three Maritime 250 lap events – the IWK 250, the Toromont Cat 250 and the Speedway 660 Pro Stock 250. The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour is off next weekend but returns to Oyster Bed Speedway August 3rd for the Lucas Oil 150.

In Richmond Amateur Baseball, The St. Peter’s Royals routed the Inverness Athletics in both games of a doubleheader, 10-4 and 14-3. League action resumes Monday in Petit de Grat as the Little Anse Hawks face Louisdale at 6pm.

Another loss for the BC Lions. Cody Fajardo threw two touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat BC 38-25 at Mosaic Stadium. The Lions fell to 1-and-5. It’s the first time they have started a season with five losses in six games since 2011. Saskatchewan is 2-and-3.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Junior has the Montreal Alouettes on a roll. Adams threw one touchdown and caught another as the Alouettes beat the visiting Edmonton Eskimos 20-10 in humid and hot conditions. It’s Montreal’s first three-game winning streak since the end of the 2016 season.

Vladimir Guerrero Junior hit his first career grand slam – a 441-foot drive towards the bushes at Comerica Park that helped the Blue Jays rally for a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Guerrero’s home run erased a 5-1 deficit in the fifth, and Brandon Drury added a two-run shot an inning later to put Toronto ahead.

Shane Lowry set a pair of records while taking a commanding four-stroke lead through three rounds of the British Open at Royal Portrush. Lowry topped the Dunluce Course record with an 8-under 63 that included three straight birdies late in the round. Lowry’s 16-under 197 is the lowest 54-hole score in British Open history as he seeks his first major championship.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 1 (11 innings)

Toronto 7 Detroit 5

Boston 17 Baltimore 6

Houston 6 Texas 1

Kansas City 1 Cleveland 0

Oakland 5 Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 11 San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 2

Washington 5 Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 8 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 10 Miami 6

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 11 Colorado 5

MLS

Columbus 2 Montreal 1

Houston 3 Toronto FC 1

Philadelphia 2 Chicago 0

FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

New York City FC 2 Colorado 1

Minnesota United 1 Real Salt Lake 1

San Jose 3 Vancouver 1