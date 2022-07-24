Sports Roundup – July 24

LOCAL SPORTS

At Riverside Speedway, Greg Proude picked up the biggest win of his career at the IWK 250, pocketing over $25,000 in purse and contingency funds. It’s Proude’s second win of the season, but it didn’t come easy as he had a hard charging Dylan Blenkhorn to contend with for the final laps. Blenkhorn, a former IWK 250 Champion, had to settle for second. Cole Butcher was third. Austin MacDonald & King Racing finished 11th, Ryan VanOirschot was 13th, while Donald Chisholm was 19th. The race was slowed by 15 cautions and took two hours and forty minutes to complete. The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour returns to Prince Edward Island next Saturday for the BJ’s Truck Centres 150.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to sweep the Boston Red Sox on Sunday when the American League East rivals play their third game in as many days at Fenway Park. Toronto won Friday’s game 28-5 and won 4-1 on Saturday. Right-hander Ross Stripling will pitch for Toronto, while the Red Sox will have right-hander Brayan Bello on the hill.

Justin Verlander became Major League Baseball’s first 13-game winner on Saturday, striking out nine and topping 99 miles-per-hour in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros to a 3-1 win against the Seattle Mariners 3-1. Verlander, who has 13 wins and 3 losses this season, allowed 4 hits over 7 innings to win his fifth straight start. The 39-year-old right-hander, who missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, averaged 96.3 miles per hour with his fastball all night.

Damian Warner’s quest for a world decathlon title is over. The 32-year-old from London, Ont., suffered an apparent hamstring injury about 120 metres into the 400-metre race on Saturday at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon. Canada’s Olympic champion was the leader through the first four events. Pierce Lepage of Whitby, Ont., was second after Day 1 on Saturday, with 4,485 points. Ayden Owens-Delerme of Puerto Rico moved into the lead after Warner’s injury.

Marco Arop earned his first world championship medal with a bronze in the men’s 800-metre final on Saturday at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Edmonton native finished with a time of one minute 44.28 seconds.

Romell Quioto scored a goal in the first minute and added a second in the 35th as CF Montreal hung on to defeat D.C. United 2-1 in Major League Soccer action tonight at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Steve Birnbaum scored for the hosts who outshot Montreal. Montreal plays at home on Saturday against New York City FC, while United will host Orlando City on Sunday.

Federico Bernardeschi scored 1 goal and set up another and Lorenzo Insigne collected an assist on their M-L-S debut as Toronto FC celebrated its new Italian star power with a 4-0 romp over expansion Charlotte FC on Saturday. Captain Michael Bradley scored twice with Jonathan Osorio adding a single. Mark-Anthony Kaye had two assists for T-F-C.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 4 (First game)

Chicago White Sox 5 Cleveland 4 (Second game)

Houston 3 Seattle 1

Toronto 4 Boston 1

Minnesota 8 Detroit 4

Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3 Texas 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Philadelphia 2 (10 innings)

St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 1 Miami 0

Milwaukee 9 Colorado 4

San Diego 2 N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 2

Arizona 7 Washington 2

Interleague

Atlanta 7 L.A. Angels 2

Major League Soccer

New York City FC 2 Miami 0

Toronto FC 4 Charlotte FC 0

New England 0 Columbus 0

Philadelphia 1 Orlando City 0

CF Montreal 2 D.C. United 1

Minnesota 2 Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

Nashville 1 Cincinnati 1

FC Dallas 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2 Colorado 1

Chicago 3 Vancouver 1

Portland 2 San Jose 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 7-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-5), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Seattle (Ray 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

Major League Soccer

New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.