Sports Roundup – July 25

LOCAL SPORTS

At Riverside Speedway, Dartmouth’s Nicholas Naugle started on the pole and never looked back, picking up his first win of the season at the Parts for Trucks 150. Craig Slaunwhite got another second place finish in the series. Cole Butcher was third, just ahead of Greg Proude of PEI and younger brother Jarrett Butcher. The race marked round two of nine for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

Cole Butcher, Naugle and Antigonish’s Donald Chisholm won the three Atlantic Tiltload heat races respectively which set the field for the main event.

The Napa Sportsman Series opened the season in the Henry Auto Pro 75. Russell Smith Jr. took home the checkered flag, followed by Pete Miller and Deven Smith.

The next event for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the Irving 150 next Saturday at Petty International Raceway near Moncton, New Brunswick. Tickets will be available at the gates on race day.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Canada has medalled at the Tokyo Games. Divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver in the women’s three-metre synchronized springboard. The duo finished behind China and ahead of Germany. Earlier, the women’s 4-by-100 freestyle swimming relay team finished second in their event — earning Canada’s first medal of the games. Australia won gold with a world-record time while the U-S was third.

Andy Murray of Great Britain has withdrawn from the Olympic men’s singles tennis event. The decision comes after the two-time defending champion consulted with medical staff regarding a thigh strain. Murray will continue to compete in doubles with Joe Salisbury.

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the U-S for Tokyo and will miss the Olympics. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed. DeChambeau, last year’s U-S Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus.

Mandy Bujold’s Tokyo Olympic journey has ended with a first-round loss. The Canadian boxer lost a unanimous decision on points to Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in her opening bout. The Kitchener, Ontario boxer is the first Canadian woman to box in two Olympics.

Canada’s Annie Guglia will serve as a skateboarding alternate at the Tokyo Olympics. The 30-year-old Montrealer missed the cut at last month’s qualification event for the Summer Games, but was formally added as a competitor today after another athlete suffered an injury.

Naomi Osaka made quick work of her first match in nearly two months. The Japanese superstar who lit the Olympic cauldron defeated 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Games. It was Osaka’s first match since she withdrew from the French Open and sat out Wimbledon to take a mental health break.

Teoscar Hernandez belted two of Toronto’s five homers in a 10-3 win over the New York Mets. The Jays earned their first victory in four games. George Springer, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette also homered for Toronto.

Toronto F-C continued its domination of the Chicago Fire while extending its unbeaten streak under interim coach Javier Perez. Toronto beat Chicago 2-1 to improved to 9-0-and-3 in its last 12 games versus the Fire dating back to 2015. And the Reds have two wins and two ties since Perez replaced the fired Chris Armas.

It looked good early for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Vancouver took a 2-0 first-half lead over Los Angeles F-C but had to settle for the 2-2 tie. Cristian Dajome appeared to put Vancouver ahead with his second goal of the game at the 84-minute mark, but it was called off.

Saturday’s Games

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 10 N.Y. Mets 3

Baltimore 5 Washington 3

Milwaukee 6 Chicago White Sox 1

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 3

Kansas City 9 Detroit 8

L.A. Angels 2 Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8 Cleveland 2

Houston 4 Texas 1

Seattle 5 Oakland 4

National League

Arizona 7 Chicago 3

Atlanta 15 Philadelphia 3

Miami 3 San Diego 2

Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 10 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 1 Colorado 0

MLS

Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 2

Toronto FC 2 Chicago 1

Columbus 1 Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2 Portland 1

Nashville 3 Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4 LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 0

Houston 1 San Jose 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (German 4-5) at Boston (Perez 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Washington (Lester 3-4) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 7:08 p.m.

MLS

CF Montreal at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.