Sports Roundup – June 12

LOCAL SPORTS

It was a tumultuous finish in the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 at Riverside International Speedway. With four laps to go, Craig Slaunwhite, Greg Proude and Dylan Blenkhorn were in the top three spots when a caution came out on lap 147 and involved numerous leaders. On the restart Slaunwhite and Blenkhorn sat on the front row, the two tangled in turn-three which drew another caution as well as taking both drivers out of the race. Officials decided to call the race on lap 149. With few cars left on the track Kyle Reid was declared the winner, followed by Matt Vaughan and Nicholas Naugle. Local racers Ryan VanOirschot, Donald Chisholm, and Austin MacDonald finished eleventh, thirteenth and fourteenth respectively. All results for the event are currently unofficial and under review by Tour Officials.

Jarrett Butcher, Donald Chisholm and Dylan Blenkhorn won their Atlantic Tiltload heat races which set the field for the RJ Poirier 150.

Mike Rodgers won the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger and the Fleet Brake Atlantic Lucky Dog awards. Slaunwhite won the R&D Performance Centre Most Laps Led award.

The East Coast Mini Stock Tour and Maritime League of Legends kicked off racing action. Matt Watson won the Mini Stock feature, followed by Kody Quinn and Andrew Warren. Danny Chisholm won the Maritime League of Legends feature after photo finish with Gage Gilby who ultimately finished second, Owen Mahar completed the top three.

The next event for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150 on June 25th at Scotia Speedworld.

On Saturday, the U18AA Girls Celtics Soccer team challenged the NSSL-leading and undefeated Cape Breton Football Club. The Celtics roster was a blend of the Club’s U18 and U15 girls, with six ‘call ups’ forced in action. While the Celtics had an edge in total possession of the ball, the Capers were able to score and won 2-0. Celtics keeper Mairinn Kennedy turned away 15 of 17 shots she faced in the loss. The girls in green are back in action today looking for their first win of the season, as they travel to Bridgewater to play South Shore United.

Two games today in the AGR League at St. Joseph’s Field: at 1pm, it’s the St. Joseph’s Chiefs vs the Pomquet Acadians, followed by the Heatherton Warriors vs St. Andrews Flyers at 3.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will be in Denver on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 on Saturday night to win their Eastern Conference Final series 4 games to 2. Steven Stamkos scored both Tampa Bay goals against New York. Frank Vatrano scored for the Rangers. The Lightning will be looking to win their third straight Cup.

The team’s marketing slogan is to “Roar like never before.” On Saturday, the B.C. Lions walked the talk by blitzing the Edmonton Elks 59-15 at B.C. Place in Vancouver in the season-opening game for both C-F-L clubs. In Regina, the Saskatchewan Roughriders relied on a solid defensive effort before breaking out late in the game at Mosaic Stadium to trip the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30-13.

The Shawinigan Cataractes are going to the Memorial Cup. Pierrick Dube’s unassisted goal 40 seconds into overtime on Saturday capped off a spirited comeback and eliminated the host Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League President Cup final in five games. Three of the Cataractes’ victories in the series came in overtime. Shawinigan will represent the Q-M-J-H-L in the Memorial Cup, which goes June 20 to 29 in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Detroit rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first Major League Baseball win, Victor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Tigers tripped the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. George Springer’s RBI single with two out in the ninth ended Detroit’s shutout bid. The teams will wrap up a three-game series tomorrow at Comerica Park.

Tony Finau and 2019 winner Rory McIlroy are tied for the lead at the Canadian Open in Toronto at 11 under after three rounds. Finau shot up the leaderboard with a tournament-best round of 8-under 62. McIlroy had six birdies, including a clutch shot on hole 15, to post a round of 5-under 65. Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., is the top Canadian. He finished Saturday with a 3-under 67 round to tie for 15th.

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel has banked 4.75-million-dollars by winning the richest tournament in golf history. Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural L-I-V Golf event outside London. Hennie Du Plessis earned 2.875-million-dollars for finishing second, one stroke behind Schwartzel.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 30 Hamilton 13

B.C. 59 Edmonton 15

NHL Playoffs – Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay 2 New York Rangers 1 (Tampa Bay wins series 4-2)

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5

Texas 11 Chicago White Sox 9

Baltimore 6 Kansas City 4

Oakland 10 Cleveland 5

Detroit 3 Toronto 1

Seattle 7 Boston 6

National League

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 4 Arizona 0

Washington 8 Milwaukee 6

San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 innings, first game)

Colorado 6 San Diego 2 (Second game)

Atlanta 10 Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Miami 5 Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Angels 11 N.Y. Mets 6

MLS

Charlotte FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0

San Jose 0 Nashville 0

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-3), 11:35 a.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Minnesota (Sands 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suarez 4-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Washington (Lee 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-3) at Atlanta (Wright 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-5) at San Francisco (Rodon 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 2-5) at San Diego (Martinez 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

MLS

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.