Sports Roundup – June 3

LOCAL SPORTS

In the AGR Fastpitch League, the Pomquet Acadians edged out the Flyers 9-8 in St. Andrews. Jaiden Doiron was the winning pitcher for Pomquet while Blair vanOirshcot & Logan MacDonald each had 2 singles and 3 RBI’s. Grant MacDonald hit a 2-run homer for the Flyers, and Dave MacPherson had 3 RBI’s. Weather permitting, there are two games planned on Sunday.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A shutout victory for the Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer and Daulton Varsho hit homers in a 3-0 win over the New York Mets. Chris Bassitt threw seven and two-third innings for the victory. Toronto has won three of its last four games.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson is in contention at the L-P-G-A Tour event in New Jersey. The Smiths Falls, Ontario golfer is two shots off the lead at the tournament’s midway point. Minjee Lee and Cheyenne Knight share first place after 36 holes.

Only one Canadian remains in singles play at the French Open after Denis Shapovalov (DEN’-ihs SHAP’-oh-VAHL’-ahf) lost to Carlos Alcaraz (al-kuh-raz) in straight sets. Shapovalov won only seven games in the match. Canada’s Bianca Andreescu (ahn-DRESS’-koo) will play her third-round match tomorrow.

It’s a wrap for the C-F-L pre-season. Saskatchewan closed out its exhibition schedule with a 28-16 victory in Winnipeg. Montreal defeated Hamilton 25-22 in the other game on the evening. The regular season kicks off Thursday in Calgary.

Churchill Downs plans to conduct a review of safety and surface protocols in the wake of 12 horse fatalities over the past month. The venue is home to the Kentucky Derby. Racing operations will be suspended on Wednesday.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 3 N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 7 Kansas City 2

Miami 4 Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 8 N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3 San Francisco 2

American League

Texas 2 Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 0

Minnesota 1 Cleveland 0

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

National League

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 4 (11 innings)

Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 5

Washington 8 Philadelphia 7

Arizona 3 Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2 San Diego 1

CFL Pre-Season

Montreal 25 Hamilton 22

Saskatchewan 28 Winnipeg 16

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m. (Start of best-of-seven series)

MLB

Interleague

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Perez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

American League

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-1) at Texas (Heaney 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

MLS

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.