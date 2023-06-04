Sports Roundup – June 4

The Vegas Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers in the opening game of the Stanley Cup final. Shea Theodore had a goal and assist in the effort. Jonathan Marchessault , Mark Stone, Zach Whitehead and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas. Jack Eichel chipped in with two assists. Anthony Duclair and Eric Staal scored for Florida. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night.

Canada and the United States will play for gold tonight in the World Para Hockey Championship in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Canada advanced to the title game by defeating Czechia 5-0 on Saturday night in one semifinal, while the defending champion U-S knocked off China 10-2 in the other semifinal.

Connor Bedard of North Vancouver made Canadian Hockey League history by winning the C-H-L Top Prospect, Top Scorer and Player of the Year awards. Bedard, expected to be selected first in the N-H-L entry draft later this month, had 143 points in 57 regular-season games for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. Olen Zellweger of the Kamloops Blazers took home Defenceman of the Year honours, while Nathan Darveau of the Victoriaville Tigres claimed Goaltender of the Year.

Vladimir Guerrero Junior hit a go-ahead R-B-I double in the 9th inning, leading the visiting Toronto Blue Jays past the New York Mets 2-1. The clutch hit came three pitches after Jays manager John Schneider was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. The Jays can sweep their series against the Mets with a win today.

A goal in the 89th minute by Kervin Arriaga of the Minnesota United F-C forced Toronto F-C to settle for a 1-1 road tie in Major League Soccer action. Lorenzo Insigne scored for Toronto. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Union won their fourth straight game by beating visiting C-F Montreal 3-0, while Ryan Gauld scored in the 88th minute to give the host Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City.

Saturday’s scoreboard

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Vegas 5 Florida 2 (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6 Kansas City 4

Miami 12 Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 6 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 4 Baltimore 0

American League

Boston 8 Tampa Bay 5 (First game)

Tampa Bay 4 Boston 2 (Second game)

Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 1 (10 innings)

Texas 16 Seattle 6

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 6

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 2

National League

San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 4 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 8

Atlanta 5 Arizona 2

MLS

Toronto FC 1 Minnesota 1

Vancouver 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 3 CF Montreal 0

New England 0 New York City FC 0

Portland 0 Seattle 0

Cincinnati 1 Chicago 0

Columbus 4 Charlotte FC 2

D.C. United 2 Miami 1

Orlando City 3 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Real Salt Lake 2 Austin 1

Nashville 2 FC Dallas 1

St. Louis City 3 Houston 0

San Jose 0 Colorado 0

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NBA Finals

Miami at Denver, 8 p.m. (Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

MLB

Interleague

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

American League

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2) at Houston (France 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-2), 2:35 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 0-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lively 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-4) at San Diego (Weathers 1-3), 5:30 p.m.