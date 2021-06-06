Sports Roundup – June 6

Right place, right time for Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders. Barzal batted a puck out of the air and past goalie Tuukka Rask with 6:57 left in the third period, and the Isles went on to beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. That second-round playoff series is now tied 2-2. The Tampa Bay Lightning downed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 for a 3-1 series lead.

Superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving carried the Brooklyn Nets over the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in the N-B-A playoffs. Durant scored 29 points and Irving added 25. James Harden left the game in the first minute with a right hamstring injury. The Nets lead the Eastern Conference semifinals 1-0. Game 2 is Monday night.

Unbeaten Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3. The Giants have won nine of 11 and are a majors-best 37 and 21. Alex Dickerson homered for the second consecutive day while Gausman improved to 7 and 0.

The American men’s baseball team is headed to the Tokyo Olympics. The U-S topped the Super Round with a 4-2 win over Venezuela at the Baseball Americas Qualifier. Venezuela and the Dominican Republic moved on to a last-chance qualifying tournament. The Canadians finished last and were eliminated.

Canadian Brooke Henderson bounced back from a difficult second round at the U-S Women’s Open. The Smiths Falls, Ontario, golfer significantly improved on Friday’s 78 with a 2-under 69 heading into the final round. Henderson is tied for 12th, nine strokes behind leader Lexi Thompson.

The stage is set for a crucial showdown in Canada’s quest to qualify for the World Cup. Canada easily beat Aruba 7-0 and will play Suriname next on Tuesday. The 70th-ranked Canadian men will advance to the second round of qualifying in CONCACAF with a win or tie against Suriname.

Saturday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Tampa Bay 6 Carolina 4 (Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)

New York Islanders 4 Boston 1 (Series tied 2-2)

World Hockey Championship Semifinals at Riga, Latvia

Canada 4 U.S. 2

Finland 2 Germany 1

NBA Playoffs – First Round

Brooklyn 115 Milwaukee 107 (Brooklyn leads series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6 Houston 2

Minnesota 5 Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 3 Texas 0

Cleveland 10 Baltimore 4

Boston 7 N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 12 Seattle 5

National League

Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 5 Washington 2

Milwaukee 7 Arizona 5

Pittsburgh 8 Miami 7 (12 innings)

San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets 4 San Diego 0

Interleague

Oakland 6 Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m. (Montreal leads series 2-0)

Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m. (Colorado leads series 2-1)

World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

Gold Medal Game – Canada vs. Finland, 1:15 p.m.

Bronze Medal Game – U.S. vs. Germany, 8:15 a.m.

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Start of Series)

First Round

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (TBD) at Baltimore (Lopez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 4-3) at Toronto (Matz 6-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-4), 2:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 4-3), 7:08 p.m.

National League

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-3) at Atlanta (Fried 2-3), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 5-4) at St. Louis (Gant 4-3), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 4-4) at San Diego (Paddack 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Marquez 3-5), 3:10 p.m.