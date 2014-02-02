Sports Roundup – March 17

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women lost 3-1 to the host Saskatchewan Huskies in the consolation semifinal game of the USPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship in Saskatoon on Saturday. Despite the loss, X-Women head coach Ben Berthiaume commented that he thought his team put forth an excellent effort in the game, noting that he really liked how his first year student-athletes competed.

NS Junior: The Membertou Junior Miners have tied their series with the Antigonish Bulldogs, winning 5-1 at home. Game 3 will be at the Antigonish Arena on Tuesday night.

Maritime League: The Ramblers took the first game of their division semi-final series, defeating the Pictou County Weeks Crushers 5-2 in Amherst. Game 2 is at the Wellness Centre tomorrow evening at 7.

U15: The regular season wraps up today, as the Wearwell Bombers are on the road playing the Valley Wildcats at 12:50. The Bombers are tied in fourth place with the Truro Bearcats, who host the Gulls today. The Novas are second in the standings.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Basin Armada at 3 pm in the Antigonish Arena for Game 1 of their playoff series.

U18: The Halifax Macs shutout the CB West Islanders 3-0 in Port Hood, to tie the series 2-2. The date and location for Game 5 to be announced.

Rural League: Heatherton takes a 2-1 series lead, defeating Pleasantdale 2-1. Game 4 of the Finals will be Saturday night at 7.

The U11B Fundy Highland Strait League Championship continues with the semi-finals this morning at the Keating Centre and the Antigonish Arena. Both games start at 9 am. The consolation game is set for Noon on the Keating Centre Auxiliary Rink, followed by the Championship game at 1:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The visiting Washington Capitals gave up a goal on the first shot of the game, but bounced back to beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1. Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, who have won two in a row. Brock Boeser scored for the Western Conference-leading Canucks, who have lost two straight.

Artturi Lehkonen scored with one second left in overtime to lift the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Sean Walker scored twice in regulation time for the Avalanche, who have won six straight games. Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick scored for the Oilers, who had their two-game win streak halted.

Rachel Homan’s Team Canada had a successful opening day at the world women’s curling championship in Sydney. Homan defeated Anna Hasselborg of Sweden 7-6 in the first draw, then knocked off Madeleine Dupont of Denmark 7-4 in the evening draw. Canada’s next game is this afternoon against Tabitha Peterson of the United States.

The Canadian mixed doubles curling championship starts in Fredericton today. Action on the ice begins tonight at the Aitken University Centre at the University of New Brunswick and the Capital Winter Club. Thirty-two teams are vying for the opportunity to win the national championship and represent Canada at the 2024 world mixed doubles curling championship. The world event is being held in Ostersund, Sweden, from April 20th to 27th.

The visiting Vancouver Whitecaps scored three goals in the first half and hung on to defeat F-C Dallas 3-1 in Major League Soccer action. The Whitecaps improved to two wins and a draw in three M-L-S outings. Elsewhere, C-F Montreal blew a late 3-1 lead and lost 4-3 to the host Chicago Fire, while Toronto F-C’s great start was cooled a bit after a 2-1 loss to the host New York City F-C.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points in his return to Golden State’s lineup, Klay Thompson added 26 off the bench and the visiting Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 128-121 in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. LeBron James had 40 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who had to play without Anthony Davis for the final three quarters after he suffered an eye injury.

The Chicago Bears have traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that could potentially become a fourth-rounder this year in return. The move is a strong signal the Bears will draft a Q-B with the Number 1 overall pick in the N-F-L draft. Fields figures to back up Russell Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Friday.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Colorado 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Washington 2 Vancouver 1

Calgary 5 Montreal 2

Ottawa 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Carolina 5 Toronto 4 (SO)

Nashville 4 Seattle 1

Detroit 4 Buffalo 1

N.Y. Rangers 7 Pittsburgh 4

Arizona 4 New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 5 Florida 3

Boston 6 Philadelphia 5

Columbus 4 San Jose 2

Dallas 4 Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)

PWHL

Minnesota 5 New York 1

Boston 2 Ottawa 1 (SO)

NBA

Houston 117 Cleveland 103

Indiana 121 Brooklyn 100

Philadelphia 109 Charlotte 98

New Orleans 126 Portland 107

Oklahoma City 118 Memphis 112

Chicago 127 Washington 98

Golden State 128 L.A. Lakers 121

Minnesota 119 Utah 100

New York 98 Sacramento 91

MLB Spring Training

N.Y. Yankees 10 Toronto 9

St. Louis 8 Washington 5

Baltimore 5 Boston 4

Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5

Miami 3 Philadelphia 3

Arizona 5 Texas (ss) 4

Chicago Cubs (ss) 7 Kansas City 6

San Francisco (ss) 11 Chicago White Sox (ss) 7

San Francisco (ss) 6 Cleveland 0

Seattle (ss) 11 Cincinnati 7

Seattle (ss) 8 Chicago White Sox (ss) 2

Milwaukee (ss) 11 Oakland (ss) 4

Detroit 6 Pittsburgh (ss) 4

Colorado 11 Oakland (ss) 9

Chicago Cubs (ss) 4 L.A. Angels 3

Milwaukee (ss) 5 Texas (ss) 1

N.Y. Mets 6 Houston 1

Pittsburgh (ss) 4 Atlanta 2

Major League Soccer

Chicago 4 CF Montréal 3

New York City FC 2 Toronto FC 1

Vancouver 3 FC Dallas 1

Miami 3 D.C. United 1

Colorado 1 Seattle 1

Columbus 3 New York 0

Philadelphia 2 Austin FC 2

Houston 1 Portland 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose 1

Minnesota 2 Los Angeles FC 0

Nashville 2 Charlotte FC 1

St Louis City 3 LA Galaxy 3

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

PWHL

Toronto at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

San Diego vs Korea at Seoul, South Korea, 6 a.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs Boston (ss) at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs Atlanta (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs N.Y. Yankees at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs Baltimore (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs Toronto (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs Tampa Bay at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs Houston at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs N.Y. Mets (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs Minnesota at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs Miami at Port St Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs Texas at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs Chicago White Sox at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs L.A. Angels at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs Arizona (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs Milwaukee at Surprise, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

LG Twins vs San Diego at Seoul, South Korea, 11 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Cincinnati at New England, 2 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.