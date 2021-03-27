Sports Roundup March 27

LOCAL SPORTS

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs have won their series against the Pictou County Scotians. The Bulldogs took Game 6 at the Antigonish Arena with a 4-1 victory. The Bulldogs next face the Junior Miners in the Sid Rowe Division Semi-Finals.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers thrashed the Whalers 7-3 Friday night at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Tonight, the Novas visit the Wolverines in Halifax at 7 pm.

U16: The Cabot Highlanders scored all their goals in the first period, defeating the Fundy Thunder 3-1. The series continues tonight at Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro at 7:30.

U18: The Cape Breton West Islanders play the Rush in Membertou at 3:30. Tonight, the Weeks Majors play the Mustangs at 7 in Bridgewater.

Maritime Junior League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers visit the Truro Bearcats. Game time 7 pm.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects begin their Nova Scotia Championship series against the Station Six Fire. Game One of the Best of 5 is at the Wellness Centre at 3pm.

Congratulations to the Guysborough Academy Senior Girls Curling team – Skip Victoria Grady, Mate Vanessa Dort, Second Hanna Manthorne and Lead Brooklyn Jordan – who captured the Northumberland Region Banner on Friday at Bluenose Curling Club, becoming back-to-back champions.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Make it four straight losses for Darryl Sutter’s Calgary Flames. Paul Stastny scored the eventual game-winner for the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 victory over the host Flames. Stastny, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, which has won three in a row.

A day after they decided to hold onto to leader Kyle Lowry at the tumultuous trade deadline, the Raptors lost two more players to COVID-19, and continue to search for ways to win. This season has been a roller-coaster for the Raptors, and it continued with a 104-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns, their 10th defeat in their last 11 games. Lowry had 11 points to go with six assists and five rebounds. DeAndre’ Bembry and Paul Watson missed the game due to health and safety protocols.

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Marcus Smart had 23 and the Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee 122-114 to snap the Bucks’ eight-game winning streak. For the second straight game, the Celtics held Giannis Antetokounmpo in check, holding him to 16 points, well below his 28-point-6 average.

Newly acquired guard Norman Powell scored 22 points and hit five three-pointers in his Portland debut and Trail Blazers overcame the absence star guard Damian Lillard to beat Orlando 112-105. C-J McCollum scored seven of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Lillard sat out with a left knee contusion.

The N-F-L is planning to expand its international presence with more games abroad in 2022 if the 17-game regular-season schedule is approved. Team owners meet next week and are expected to rubber stamp the additional game, while reducing the number of pre-season contests to three per club. The additional games will be interconference, all of them in current home stadiums.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Washington 4 New Jersey 0

Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1

Arizona 5 San Jose 2

Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2

NBA

Phoenix 104 Toronto 100

Brooklyn 113 Detroit 111

Boston 122 Milwaukee 114

Denver 113 New Orleans 108

Portland 112 Orlando 105

Minnesota 107 Houston 101

Charlotte 110 Miami 105

Indiana 109 Dallas 94

Utah 117 Memphis 114

Atlanta 124 Golden State 108

L.A. Lakers 100 Cleveland 86

MLB Spring Training

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2

Tampa Bay 7 Boston 3

Cleveland 5 Colorado 4

San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago White Sox 7 Milwaukee 5

Cincinnati 7 Arizona 3

Atlanta 7 Minnesota 6

Miami 9 Houston 0

Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 6 Philadelphia 5

Texas 8 Kansas City 1

Oakland 11 L.A. Dodgers 0

San Diego 6 Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

New York Rangers at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. New York Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.