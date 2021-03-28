Sports Roundup March 28

LOCAL SPORTS

Game 1 of the Division Final between the Antigonish Bulldogs and the Junior Miners is set for Monday night at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena. Tickets can be reserved by emailing jrbbulldogs@gmail.com between 6 and 7 tonight. There’s a limit of 3 tickets per order, and emails must include a name and contact number.

The Antigonish U-11A Bulldogs defeated the Brookfield Elks 6-1 yesterday to win the Fundy/Highland League championship. Scoring for the Bulldogs was Rory Connors with 2 goals, with singles from Donnelly Deyoung, Rylan Macgillvray, Oliver Mcmullin and Avery Duykers.

U15: The Novas fell 5-3 to the Halifax Wolverines.

U16: Cabot Highlanders defeated the Fundy Thunder 3-2. The Highlanders lead the best of five playoff series 2-0.

U18: On Saturday, the Weeks Majors shut out the Mustangs 5-0, while the CB West Islanders lost 3-1 to the Rush. Today, the Islanders host the Rush in Port Hood at 3, while the Weeks Majors play the Mustangs at the Pictou County Wellness Centre at 1.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost 4-3 in Overtime to the Truro Bearcats.

Q League: Cape Breton plays the Islanders in Charlottetown at 4.

Maritime Major Female: Northern Subway Selects took the first game in the Nova Scotia Championship, blanking the Station Six Fire 2-0. Game 2 is at 4 pm at the Wellness Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Flames are back in the win column, snapping a four-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the Jets. Johnny Gaudreau tallied a pair of assists, while Josh Leivo, Mark Giordano, Andrew Mangiapane and Sam Bennett all scored. The Jets got goals from Logan Stanley and Mason Appleton.

Auston Matthews completed the comeback for the Leafs last night. The star centre scored 54 seconds into overtime to lift Toronto to a 4-3 win over Edmonton. The Oilers will look for revenge in a rematch tomorrow.

Another tough loss for the Sabres. Buffalo twice blew a one-goal lead en route to dropping a 3-2 decision to the Boston Bruins last night. The Sabres have now lost 17 games in a row.

Alec Burks and R-J Barrett each scored 21 points to help the New York Knicks to a 102-96 victory over the Milwaukee Buck. The win was costly for the Knicks, who lost starting centre Mitchell Robinson to a broken right foot in the first quarter. He will be re-evaluated when the Knicks return to New York today.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Boston 3 Buffalo 2

Detroit 3 Columbus 1

Vegas 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Nashville 3 Chicago 1

Florida 4 Dallas 3 (OT)

Calgary 4 Winnipeg 2

Arizona 4 San Jose 0

NBA

Washington 106 Detroit 92

Houston 129 Minnesota 107

New York 102 Milwaukee 96

San Antonio 120 Chicago 104

Boston 111 Oklahoma City 94

Utah 126 Memphis 110

New Orleans 112 Dallas 103

L.A. Clippers 122 Philadelphia 112

Sacramento 100 Cleveland 98

MLB Spring Training

New York Yankees 5 Toronto 1 (8 innings)

Boston 7 Pittsburgh 4 (8 innings)

Detroit 9 Philadelphia 8

Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota 0

New York Mets 8 Houston 3

Cleveland 9 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 2 L.A. Angels 0

Milwaukee 6 Kansas City 6

Oakland 5 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 8 Colorado 2

Atlanta 8 Baltimore 5

Miami 6 St. Louis 4

Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 3

Seattle 5 San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

NBA

Phoenix at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 9:07 p.m.