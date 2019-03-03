Sports Roundup – March 3

In Nova Scotia Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Bulldogs. Play is in Antigonish tonight at 7:30.

Meanwhile, the Pictou County Scotians will try to tie their series with the Glace Bay Junior Miners. The teams play game four tonight in Trenton at 6.

The X-Women Hockey team begin their AUS championship final on the road today. They’re in Fredericton to face the St. Thomas Tommies in the opening game of a best of three series. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Pictou County Weeks Crushers wrap up their road trip through western New Brunswick with a game this afternoon in St. Stephen. The Crushers have a win and a loss so far this weekend, after edging Grand Falls 2-1 on Friday and getting shutout 4-0 by Edmundston Saturday.

The Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League Playoffs began this weekend. The Cape Breton West Islanders dropped the first game of their best of five against the Valley Wildcats. Final score was 3-2. The Islanders will try to tie the series in Port Hood today at Noon. The Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets lost 6-1 to the Wolfpack in Cole Harbour last night, and hope to tie up the series with a win today. Game starts at 11:15.

The Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League begin their playoffs this weekend, in best of 3 affairs. The Novas were defeated by the Harbour Storm 5-3 in game one at the Antigonish Arena. The Pictou County Wear Well Bombers open their playoffs at 11 am in East Hants against the Rangers.

The Royals won their division’s provincial title in boy’s basketball. Dr. J.H. Gillis triumphed over Breton Education Centre 72-61.

Playoff Hockey at the Antigonish Arena Saturday night: Heatherton 5 Outlaws 1 (Heatherton leads series 3-0)

Pleasantdale 2 St Croix 1 (2OT) (Pleasantdale leads series 3-0)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jarome Iginla’s jersey retirement was spoiled by the Minnesota Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves as Minnesota downed the Calgary Flames 4-2. The Flames raised Iginla’s Number 12 to the rafters in a nearly hour-long pre-game ceremony. Iginla spent 16 of his 20 N-H-L seasons in Calgary and is the franchise leader in games, goals and points.

Maple Leafs fans wanted John Tavares to feel the love and he responded with a goal in Toronto’s 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. He was booed vigorously in Toronto’s 6-1 loss against the New York Islanders earlier this week in Tavares’s first game as a visitor against the Islanders. Leafs fans dubbed the game TavaresDayTO on social media.

Montreal’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain. Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel each had four-point performances as the Penguins beat the Canadiens 5-1. Pittsburgh moved ahead of the Habs for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference while Montreal dropped to second. Meanwhile, the Senators lost 5-1 against Tampa Bay.

NHL

Edmonton 4 Columbus 0

Pittsburgh 5 Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 1

Toronto 5 Buffalo 2

Minnesota 4 Calgary 2

Los Angeles 6 Chicago 3

Boston 1 New Jersey 0

Carolina 4 Florida 3 (OT)

Dallas 4 St. Louis 1

Arizona 3 Detroit 1

The two-time defending champion is off to a good start at the Tim Hortons Brier in Brandon, Manitoba. Brad Gushue (GOO’-shoo) edged Ontario’s Scott McDonald 7-6 in his opening draw at the Canadian men’s curling championship. Other evening draws saw B-C top Nova Scotia 8-7, Alberta beat the Northwest Territories 9-4 and New Brunswick downed Nunavut 10-2.

Steph Curry shook off foul trouble to score 28 points and spark the Golden State Warriors to a 120-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry was clutch down the stretch and scored six straight points in the final minutes of the game. Kevin Durant scored 34 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 25 for the Warriors.

NBA

Detroit 129 Cleveland 93

Orlando 117 Indiana 112

Miami 117 Brooklyn 88

Golden State 120 Philadelphia 117

Memphis 111 Dallas 81

San Antonio 116 Oklahoma City 102

New Orleans 120 Denver 112

Phoenix 118 L.A. Lakers 109

Utah 115 Milwaukee 111

MLB Spring TraIning

Tampa Bay (ss) 6 Toronto 5

Baltimore 9 Boston 1

Washington 10 Minnesota 6

Detroit 7 Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 8 N.Y. Yankees 7

Philadelphia 11 Tampa Bay (ss) 3

St. Louis 4 Miami 3

Houston 8 N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Angels 11 Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 8 Seattle 0

Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 4

Texas 0 San Francisco (ss) 0

Chicago White Sox 10 Colorado 6

Oakland 1 Cleveland 0

San Diego 7 San Francisco (ss) 6

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 5

MLS

Toronto FC 3 Philadelphia 1

Minnesota United 3 Vancouver 2

Montreal 2 San Jose 1

New York City FC 2 Orlando City 2

New England 1 FC Dallas 1

New York 1 Columbus 1

Portland 3 Colorado 3

Real Salt Lake 1 Houston 1

LA Galaxy 2 Chicago 1

Seattle 4 Cincinnati 1