Sports Roundup – March 30

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Soccer team are hosting the Keltic Spring Cup tournament, featuring teams from UNB, Dalhousie and Acadia. The Keltic Plate Consolation Final is 11 am, followed by the Keltic Cup Championship Game at 1 pm.

NS Junior: The Veteran’s Cup final opens tonight at the Antigonish Arena at 7:30 as the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs host the South Shore Lumberjacks. Game two will also be at the Antigonish Arena tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m.

U15: The New Glasgow Wearwell Bombers host the Valley Wildcats at 2 p.m. at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. The Bombers lead the best-of-three series 1-0. Game Three, if necessary, will be Sunday at 12:30.

The Novas also lead their series with the Halifax Wolverines 1-0. Game Two is tonight at 5 at the Antigonish Arena. Game three, if necessary will also take place at the Antigonish Arena at 12 noon.

The Pictou County Wellness Centre is the site this weekend of the U15 AA Provincials. In action yesterday, the Antigonish Bulldogs tied the TASA Ducks 2-2, and later lost 1-0 to Pictou County. The Halifax Hawks doubled the Yarmouth Mariners 8-4, and tied 1-1 against the Ducks. The Northside Vikings outscored the Cumberland Ramblers 4-3. Round robin play continues Cumberland vs Pictou County at 10am, then the Ducks & Mariners at Noon and the Bulldogs vs the Vikings at 4. The semi-finals and final will be played Sunday.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays saw the same score but a different outcome. Aaron Civale allowed one run over six innings and Brandon Lowe hit his fourth career grand slam to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-2 victory over the Jays. It was the second of their four-game series, with Toronto having won the season opener on Thursday.

Former Toronto Blue Jay Matt Chapman homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs for the San Francisco Giants, who jumped on Joe Musgrove early in an 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Chapman hit a two-run homer in the three-run first inning. He hit a massive two-run shot with one out in the ninth off the top level of the four-story brick warehouse in the left-field corner.

Victor Wembanyama had a career-high 40 points and added 20 rebounds and seven assists, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame Jalen Brunson’s career-high 61 points to beat the New York Knicks 130-126 in overtime. Brunson finished one point shy of Carmelo Anthony’s franchise record of 62 points on January 24, 2014, missing a three-pointer that would have given the Knicks the lead with 5.4 seconds remaining in O-T.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and the Miami Heat had the largest margin of victory in team history, routing the Portland Trail Blazers 142-82. The Heat broke the team margin record of 43 against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 29, 1994, and set a club record with 41 assists.

Josh Giddey scored 23 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder roll past the Phoenix Suns 128-103, despite Canadian all-star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sitting out with a bruised right thigh. Chet Holmgren scored 20 points and Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace each added 16 for Oklahoma City. Kevin Durant scored 26 points for the Suns.

Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley combined for 48 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-98 victory over the Nuggets in Denver for their biggest win of the season. The Wolves surged into first place in the Western Conference playoff race. They’re tied atop the conference standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Phoenix Suns.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Buffalo 5 New Jersey 2

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 1

Seattle 1 Boston 0

Cleveland 6 Oakland 4

National League

Milwaukee 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 7 Miami 2

Arizona 7 Colorado 3

San Francisco 8 San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 6 St. Louis 3

NBA

Detroit 96 Washington 87

Golden State 115 Charlotte 97

L.A. Clippers 100 Orlando 97

Indiana 109 L.A. Lakers 90

Brooklyn 125 Chicago 108

Cleveland 117 Philadelphia 114

San Antonio 130 New York 126 (OT)

Oklahoma City 128 Phoenix 103

Miami 142 Portland 82

Minnesota 111 Denver 98

Houston 101 Utah 100

Dallas 107 Sacramento 103

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Detroit at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Hall 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Miami (Weathers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 0-0) at San Diego (Cease 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

NBA

Boston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.