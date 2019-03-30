Sports Roundup March 30

LOCAL SPORTS

The U14 Division 2 female basketball provincials are being held at STFX Oland Centre this weekend. On Friday, the host Jr. X Women defeated SLAM 46-24. Dartmouth defeated North Preston 40-38. Piranaha defeated South Shore 40-32. Valley Panthers defeated Cape Breton Magic 31-28. Next game for the Jr. X Women will be Saturday at 1:30. They will take on South Shore Surf at the Oland Centre.

Rural league Playoff Semi Final Game 7: Saturday Antigonish Arena tonight at 7 – Pleasantdale vs Heatherton

It’s Round 2 of Boxing Night in Canada at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. There are six pro bouts tonight, with the headline match featuring local fighter Brody Blair facing Eduardo Canjas of Mexico. Doors open at 6.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Flames are inching closer to clinching the Western Conference title. Sean Monahan scored twice to set a new career high in goals and also added two assists, leading Calgary to a 6-1 home win over the Anaheim Ducks. The Flames extend their lead atop the West to eight points over San Jose. The Sharks have five games remaining including a home date with Calgary on Sunday.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots and the Wild beat the Golden Knights 3-2 to stay in the playoff hunt. Minnesota is four points back of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, since a 10-and-1 run, Vegas is 0-3-and-1 in its last four games.

Matt Shoemaker pitched seven sharp innings to win his Toronto debut. The Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 at Rogers Centre, giving Charlie Montoyo his first victory as a major league manager. Justin Smoak and Freddy Galvis each drove in two runs, a day after the Blue Jays were blanked in a 10-inning loss.

Duke pulled out another March Madness thriller. Canada’s R-J Barrett had 18 and a career-high 11 assists to help Number-1 overall seed Duke avoid an N-C-double-A Tournament upset and edge Number 4-seeded Virginia Tech 75-73. Zion Wlliamson added 23 points for the Blue Devils.