Sports Roundup – May 1

LOCAL SPORTS

In a meeting Friday night, the NS U18 Hockey League decided to end their season, citing the difficulty in getting games played under the current COVID restrictions, and the lateness of the season.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for COVID-19, Robbie Ray took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 13-5 in Dunedin, Florida. Hernandez went 2 for 5, including a sixth-inning shot to centre off Jacob Webb that put Toronto ahead 10-0.

J-D Martinez homered twice, raising his major league-leading total to nine, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-1. It was the 17th career multi-homer game for Martinez, and second this season. He hit three homers at Baltimore on April 11th.

Aaron Judge managed his own workload. Judge hit a grand slam among a pair of homers to earn an early exit, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and the New York Yankees routed the Detroit Tigers 10-0. The frequently injured Judge was held out of New York’s starting lineup in its previous two games with what the Yankees have described vaguely as “lower body soreness.”

The Montreal Canadiens were buoyed by scoring more than four goals in a game for the first time in over a month, while the Winnipeg Jets continued to leak confidence. Nick Suzuki’s second goal was the game-winner in a 5-3 win over the visiting Jets, who lost their sixth in a row in regulation. Suzuki produced a three-point night with an assist, and has four goals and two assists in his last four games.

Francesco Pinelli had three goals and an assist and Corson Ceulemans scored once and set up two more as Canada downed Switzerland 7-0 at the under-18 men’s hockey championship in Texas. Brennan Othmann, Connor Bedard and Dylan Guenther rounded out the offence for Canada. The 3-and-0 Canadians sit first in Pool A after improving to 11-and-1 all-time against the Swiss at the tournament.

Even a few members of the Boston Celtics couldn’t quite believe they pulled off their latest comeback. The Celtics turned around a woeful first half, storming back from a 32-point deficit and beating the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 in overtime. Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points for the Celtics, including 21 in the fourth quarter and 10 more in O-T.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Montreal 5 Winnipeg 3

Colorado 3 San Jose 0

Arizona 3 Vegas 0

Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1

NBA

Philadelphia 126 Atlanta 104

Washington 122 Cleveland 93

Portland 128 Brooklyn 109

Memphis 92 Orlando 75

Boston 143 San Antonio 140 (OT)

Milwaukee 108 Chicago 98

Phoenix 121 Utah 100

Sacramento 110 L.A. Lakers 106

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 10 Detroit 0

Houston 9 Tampa Bay 2

Boston 6 Texas 1

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9 Kansas City 1

Baltimore 3 Oakland 2

Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 4

National League

St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 2 Miami 1 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 7 Colorado 2

San Diego 3 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Toronto 13 Atlanta 5

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Turnbull 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-2) at Seattle (Newsome 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Campbell 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.