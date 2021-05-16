Sports Roundup – May 16

Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie’s shot 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals lost starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, and backup Craig Anderson made 21 saves. Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston while Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in a 4-0 Blue Jays win over the Phillies. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness. The Phillies said he is day to day. Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola, and the Jays improved to 21 and 17.

Austin Nola homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs to lead the San Diego Padres 13-3 over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Padres beat the Cards for the second straight night. San Diego is missing five players, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (Tah-TEES), due to COVID-19 or contact tracing.

Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108. The matchup was a potential first-round playoff series preview. The Bucks are third and the Heat sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, which would have them meeting in the first round of the playoffs.

Yimmi Chara and Marvin Loria each scored their first goal of the season to help the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0. Down by one, the Earthquakes drew a penalty due to a hand ball by Claudio Bravo in the 61st minute. But Portland goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with the save, diving to his left to deny Chris Wondolowski’s attempt to tie the game.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Regular Season

Vancouver 4 Edmonton 1

Playoffs, Round 1

Washington 3 Boston 2 (Capitals lead series 1-0)

NBA

Brooklyn 105 Chicago 91

New York 118 Charlotte 109 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 122 Indiana 115

Phoenix 140 San Antonio 103

Boston 124 Minnesota 108

Milwaukee 122 Miami 108

MLB

American League

Minnesota 5 Oakland 4

Boston 9 L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6 Texas 5

Seattle 7 Cleveland 3

National League

Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 8 San Francisco 6

Arizona 11 Washington 4

Cincinnati 6 Colorado 5 (12 innings)

San Diego 13 St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 0

Interleague

Tampa Bay 12 N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 9 Chicago Cubs 8 (10 innings)

Toronto 4 Philadelphia 0

MLS

Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 2 Austin FC 0

Atlanta 1 Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1 New York 0

Minnesota 1 FC Dallas 0

Colorado 3 Houston 1

Nashville 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Portland 2 San Jose 0

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Regular Season

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Playoffs, Round 1

NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. (first game of series)

Minnesota at Vegas, 3 p.m. (first game of series)

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (first game of series)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Wood 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-4) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

NBA

Boston at New York, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

MLS

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.