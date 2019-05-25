Sports Roundup – May 25

Sometimes, you just have to stick with what works. Felix Bibeau had two third-period goals from the same spot on the ice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Guelph Storm 6-4 in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Huskies will take on the host Halifax Mooseheads in Sunday’s final.

Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres downed the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 to open an interleague series. Cavan Biggio made his major-league debut at second base for Toronto. With Vladimir Guerrero Junior already in the lineup, it marked the first time that two sons of Hall of Fame players suited up for the same major-league team.

MLB

Interleague

San Diego 6 Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 9 Detroit 8

Colorado 8 Baltimore 6

American League

Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4 Boston 3

Minnesota 11 Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 6 Seattle 2

Texas 4 L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.

National League

Cincinnati 6 Chicago 5

L.A. Dodgers 10 Pittsburgh 2

Washington 12 Miami 10

Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 12 St. Louis 7

Arizona 18 San Francisco 2

The Toronto Marlies are on the verge of elimination. The last Canadian team in the AHL Playoffs lost to Charlotte 4-1 last night, and are down 3-2 in the best of seven series. Play continues tomorrow night in Charlotte.

Game 6 of the N-B-A Eastern Conference final goes tonight in Toronto, and a Raptors win over the Milwaukee Bucks will put them into the championship series for the first time. The Raptors have won three straight games and enter tonight’s contest with a 3-2 lead over the Bucks in the best-of-seven series. The winner plays Golden State in the final.

Canada takes on the Czech Republic in semifinal action at the world hockey championship in Slovakia. The Canadians advanced to the semis with a dramatic overtime win over Switzerland on Thursday. Team leading scorer Anthony Mantha will return to Canada’s lineup after serving a one-game suspension.