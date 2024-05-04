Sports Roundup – May 4

Noah Hanifin broke a scoreless tie at 9:54 of the third period and Adin Hill stopped 23 shots as the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights kept their season alive by beating the Dallas Stars 2-0 to force Game 7. The deciding game in this first-round series is Sunday in Dallas. Mark Stone scored an empty-netter to secure the victory for Vegas.

The Vancouver Canucks are on to the next round of the playoffs. After dropping a chance to win their opening-round series on Tuesday, Pius Suter scored the winning goal with 1:39 left to give the Canucks a 1-0 Game 6 victory to eliminate the Nashville Predators. Vancouver will now play the Edmonton Oilers.

In NBA Action, Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 assists, Kyrie Irving scored 28 of 30 points in a second-half surge as the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The fifth-seeded Mavericks beat the Clippers for the first time in three first-round tries over the past five seasons.

Chris Paddack pitched six scoreless innings to carry the Minnesota Twins to their 11th consecutive victory with a 5-2 decision over the Boston Red Sox. The Twins matched win streaks in 2003 and 2006 for their third-longest ever. The club record of 15 straight was set during Minnesota’s last World Series championship season in 1991.

Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead bunt R-B-I single and collected his 300th career stolen base in Houston’s four-run seventh inning to lead the Astros to a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. He is the fifth player in M-L-B history to have at least 300 steals, 2,000 hits, 400 doubles, 200 homers and a career batting average of .300 or higher, joining Derek Jeter, Paul Molitor, Willie Mays and Roberto Alomar.

Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and Sonny Gray gave up three hits over seven innings as the St. Louis Cardinals shutout the Chicago White Sox 3-0. Gray walked one and struck out five as the Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak. Gray retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

A 74-year-old Black trainer will soon be just the second to saddle a horse in the Kentucky Derby since 1951. Larry Demeritte has run horses on Kentucky Derby day in the past, just never in the big race. He says that was all practice for Saturday when he’ll saddle up West Saratoga in the Derby. The grey colt cost just 11-thousand-dollars and is the pride of Demeritte’s 11-horse stable in Lexington, Kentucky.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round

Vancouver 1 Nashville 0 (Vancouver wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

Vegas 2 Dallas 0 (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

MLB

Interleague

Baltimore 3 Cincinnati 0

Washington 9 Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Mets 8

St. Louis 3 Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 3 Miami 1

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 6 Cleveland 0

Kansas City 7 Texas 1

Minnesota 5 Boston 2

Houston 5 Seattle 3

National League

Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3 Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 3

San Diego 7 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 3 (11 innings)

NBA Playoffs First Round

Orlando 103 Cleveland 96 (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

Dallas 114 L.A. Clippers 101 (Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

PWHL

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

American League

Detroit (Mize 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-2) at Cleveland (Lively 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Myers 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 3-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-0), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 2-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 5-1), 9:10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Minnesota at Denver, 7 p.m. (Start of best-of-seven series)

MLS

FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.