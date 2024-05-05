Sports Roundup – May 5

David Pastrnak scored 1:54 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 to clinch their first-round series and advance. The Bruins avoided losing their second straight first-round series after holding a 3-1 lead. They have now defeated the rival Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs three times in the last seven years.

Team Canada is going for gold today at the IIHF Men’s U18 Championship in Finland. Canada knocked out Sweden 5-4 in the semi-finals, and will face off with the USA at Noon Atlantic time.

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Kuhnel has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-and-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average.

Brent Rooker became the first Oakland player in nearly 30 years to homer twice in an inning, accomplishing the feat in the third inning to help the Athletics pound the Miami Marlins 20-4 for their sixth consecutive victory. The Athletics only all-star a year ago, Rooker drilled a two-run drive, then added a three-run shot in the 10-run inning.

Max Muncy had the first three home run game of his career along with four R-B-Is as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Shohei Ohtani had three hits and became the Dodgers’ franchise leader for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 and became the second pitcher in the majors to reach six wins.

Luis Arraez had four hits and an R-B-I in his first game after being traded from Miami, Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer in San Diego’s eight-run seventh inning as the Padres routed the listless Arizona Diamondbacks 13-1. The Padres made a massive deal before the game, acquiring Arraez from the Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million in a trade for four players.

Canadian Kia Nurse had nine points in 19 minutes of action as the Los Angeles Sparks opened their W-N-B-A pre-season schedule with a 84-79 win over the Seattle Storm at Edmonton’s Rogers Place. It was the second straight season a W-N-B-A exhibition game sold out in Canada: Saturday’s contest follows a sellout exhibition game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena last year.

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a dramatic three-horse photo finish, edging out Sierra Leone and Forever Young for the upset. It was the 10th Derby to be decided by a nose, the closest margin in horse racing.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round

Boston 2 Toronto 1 (OT) (Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

PWHL

New York 5 Minnesota 2

Boston 4 Montreal 3

MLB

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 6 St. Louis 5 (10 innings)

Toronto 6 Washington 3

Oakland 20 Miami 4

Baltimore 2 Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Mets 1

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Detroit 3

Minnesota 3 Boston 1

Cleveland 7 L.A. Angels 1

Texas 15 Kansas City 4

Seattle 5 Houston 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 1 Colorado 0

Philadelphia 14 San Francisco 3

San Diego 13 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11 Atlanta 2

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Minnesota 106 Denver 99 (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

MLS

Toronto FC 3 FC Dallas 1

Minnesota 2 Atlanta 1

Charlotte FC 2 Portland 0

Philadelphia 2 D.C. United 2

Miami 6 New York 2

Cincinnati 1 Orlando City 0

San Jose 3 Los Angeles FC 1

Nashville 4 CF Montréal 1

New England 1 Chicago 0

St Louis City 0 Houston 0

Real Salt Lake 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Austin FC 0 Vancouver 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

NY Rangers at Carolina, 4 p.m. (First game in series)

First Round

Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

MLB

Interleague

Toronto (TBD) at Washington (Gore 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-4) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Oakland (Boyle 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Detroit (Skubal 4-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Colorado at New York City FC, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6:45 p.m.